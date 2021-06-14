NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Telly Awards (,https://www.tellyawards.com), the world's largest honor for video and television content across all screens, has announced that A Non-Agency (http://www.anonagency.com), a consumer experience marketing consultancy based in New York City, has received the Bronze Award in the General: Non-Broadcast, Social Impact category for "Color of Tomorrow," a film about unity in the face of racial and LGBTQ discrimination and civil unrest during COVID-19 pandemic. The four-minute animated short was created by Michelle Collins (https://mcstudionyc.com/director/michelle-collins), president and founder of A Non-Agency and an Asian American entrepreneur (who wrote the film's storyline, directed and produced it), and Sam Kirk (http://iamsamkirk.com/), a bi-racial, queer artist who grew up on the South Side of Chicago (who illustrated the film).
The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by the Telly Award Judging Council, a group of leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology, such as WarnerMedia, NBC News, Framestore NY, and Vimeo to name a few. The 42nd annual Telly Awards received a 15% increase in entries from the previous year; the growth was driven by a significant rise in remote and virtual productions, with many brands taking to animation for the first time. In recognition of the industry's evolving cultural change, The Telly Awards has continued its commitment toward supporting the talent, voices, and narratives of underrepresented artists around the globe.
"Civil unrest, violence, and discrimination were front and center during the pandemic. The 'Color of Tomorrow' story was intended to remind people of the universal moments we all shared during this period, while highlighting the acts of humanity and pivotal issues of discrimination and division," explained Collins. "Our hope was that it would ignite an education and reprogramming of all generations. Discrimination is learned at home and in schools and through influences such as digital communication. "Color of Tomorrow' reminds us that art, creativity, and music can help teach, inform and ultimately help people better appreciate their shared experiences from the last year."
The short film is available at vimeo.com/461834830, Password: filmofunity.
About The Telly Awards
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash Media, Production Hub, and Independent Filmmaker Project.
About A Non-Agency
Ranked #413 on the Inc. 5000 for 2020, A Non-Agency maintains a small, highly-specialized and meticulously-selected team of Directors of Creative, Strategy, Experience Design, Fabrication and Technology, to develop the strategy, ideation and ultimately produce the next evolution of installations that are changing the way consumers experience and buy brands. Such agencies of record as Wasserman, Publicis, M&C Saatchi and Digitas, as well as luxury and other global brands, including Richemont N. America, Delta Airlines, Lancome, Van Cleef & Arpels, Google Play, and Kate Spade, to name a few, have tapped Michelle Collins and A Non-Agency to develop and deploy their first experiential marketing strategies and installations. Collins and A Non-Agency serve as creator and operators of Brand Closet Showroom Socials, the first direct-to-consumer hospitality retail platform. Based in New York City, A Non-Agency was founded in 2016. Visit http://www.anonagency.com.
