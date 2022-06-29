The Nevada-based integrated marketing agency earns highest distinction for agencies with 6-50 employees
RENO, Nev., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Abbi Agency, an integrated marketing communications agency specializing in creative, digital and public relations services, was named the 2022 Bulldog PR Awards' Gold winner for "Midsize Agency of the Year" — the highest honor for midsize agencies. The Nevada-based agency is recognized alongside numerous PR practitioners and fellow agencies as one of the most outstanding public relations and marketing agencies in the United States.
The agency has experienced transformational growth since its inception in 2008, focusing on development of its sector-specific pods, such as tech, travel and public outreach, as well as growing the agency's robust digital content and digital experience teams. The Abbi Agency's integrated approach takes departments out of silos to create captivating and cohesive campaigns.
In the last year, the agency grew its team to a total of 45 employees, including quadrupling the size of its Las Vegas-based team. While maintaining more than three-quarters of its clients from year to year, the team also added flagship accounts in each of its sectors such as Aurea and Aquant in technology, Nevada Health Link in public outreach, and Yosemite Conservancy and Morro Bay in travel.
Amongst all of the agency growth, one thing has stayed the same: its values. The Abbi Agency leads with a philosophy of "Be Bold. Be Boundary-Breaking. Be Big-Hearted." — driving behavior and social change with an entirely different perspective on environmental and community benefit than other public relations agencies.
This is further emphasized in their B Corp certification, making them the only certified marketing agency in Nevada and only one of five total B Corp certified companies in the state. The Abbi Agency meets the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, legal accountability and aspires to use the power of markets to address social and environmental problems.
"The quality of work our team produces never ceases to amaze me," said Abbi Whitaker, president and co-founder of The Abbi Agency. "Every person at The Abbi Agency is dedicated to delivering campaigns and initiatives that push beyond the outer limits of public relations and content marketing. We're beyond thrilled to receive this award."
