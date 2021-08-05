LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New hybrid Bilingual - Spanish Home Staging Certification Courses or Interior Design Courses, combine two weeks of online study followed by three days of intensive hands-on training. Our new format allows students to take The Academy of Home Staging & Design's exclusive hands-on training in the student's own home with less time needed for classes and at a reduced cost in a bilingual Spanish Format.

The two weeks of online education include reading, exercises, activities, and quizzes followed by three intense days of hands-on instruction, with additional guest speakers to give the support needed to start and launch a successful business.

Hands-on training includes virtual home staging exercise, accessories exercise, mock presentation to owner, room redesign, 5-minute sales pitch, mission statement exercise, and much more. Guest speakers include a marketing expert alongside other specialized speakers in their area for each course.

The cost of the new hybrid program is $ 2,000.00 for the Home Staging course and $ 2,450.00 for the interior design course.

Post-graduation coaching program is available for a greatly reduced fee to get the additional support needed to create a successful business.

Sep 20 - Sep 22, 2021 Bilingual Spanish Virtual Home Staging Course

Nov 1 - 6, 2021 - Bilingual Spanish Virtual Interior Design Course

Call Today for More information or to Register

1-800-574-5576

Pay pal financing accepted or layaway available

Media Contact

Kim Kapellusch, The Academy of Home Staging & Design, 8005745576, smsstaff@yahoo.com

 

SOURCE The Academy of Home Staging & Design

