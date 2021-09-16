LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eric Red's terrifying road-thriller novel White Knuckle is being republished internationally in fine trade paperback and Kindle editions by Seidelman & Company in conjunction with the book-to-film rights being sold. Gina Carano, in her first project since The Mandalorian, is set to star as a traumatized woman who hires a long-hauler to track down an infamous serial killer.
The Hitcher and Near Dark scribe Eric Red has written the script for the action-thriller based on his novel White Knuckle. The story follows a strong-willed woman who survives an attempt by serial killer trucker "White Knuckle." Haunted by her encounter and the cops' inability to catch her tormentor, she partners with a trucker to end the killer's reign of terror. Carano is producing with Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) and will star in the movie, which is said to be in the vein of Duel, Breakdown and True Grit. "I'm completely ignited to be creating this thriller with The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend. I feel I am exactly where I want and need to be at this moment in my life; it feels as if I have wings," says the actress of White Knuckle.
Filming will take place in Tennessee, Utah and Montana beginning in October. The book publication date is September 3rd 2021.
Plot Summary: There's a killer on the road…He's a big rig truck driver who goes by the CB handle White Knuckle, and he's Jack the Ripper on eighteen wheels. For thirty years he has murdered hundreds of women in unimaginable ways, imprisoning them in a secret compartment in his truck, abducting them in one state and dumping their dead bodies across the country. Carrie Brown, survivor of the serial killer, is on a mission to hunt down and stop White Knuckle. She goes undercover as a truck driver with a helpful long hauler named Rudy in a cross-country pursuit that will ultimately bring her face-to-face with White Knuckle in a pedal-to-the-metal, high-octane climax on a highway to Hell.
Praise for "White Knuckle":
"Terrific stuff. Great suspense!" - William Friedkin, director of The Exorcist, The French Connection and To Live And Die In L.A.
"Eric Red is the successor to Richard Matheson and Robert Bloch. And he proves it once again here in White Knuckle with a "road" story that is every bit as memorable as Matheson's Duel. Partly horror with a psycho on the loose, partly police procedural, it's a taut suspense story, and a welcome return to the road horror story by the man who defined this genre with his screenplays Near Dark and The Hitcher. There is no padding in the story, the pacing moves as relentlessly as White Knuckle's black Kenworth truck. Literally, no filler - all killer." - Robin Pierce, Starburst Magazine. (9/10 stars)
"The character of White Knuckle himself is one of the most gruesome and terrifying ever imagined. Like Thomas Harris did in The Silence Of The Lambs, Red demonstrates that the scariest monsters are flesh-and-blood humans we might see on any given day, with an altogether different attitude about the value of life. Eric Red is an author to discover and enjoy, and White Knuckle is highly recommended for those who prefer their horror with a huge dose of reality. But avoid reading it before taking a road trip, unless you're prepared to alter your route before hitting the road." - Bookgasm.
"Red's prose is hammer down all the way. If you're looking for a good, solid read to wile away a few summer hours, White Knuckle is certainly worth a look." - Cemetery Dance.
"White Knuckle is a tautly gripping thriller that keeps you on edge throughout the entire cross-country trek. It's a heart-thudding thrill-ride that must be taken this summer." - Arrow In The Head at JoBlo.com.
About The Author: Eric Red is a Los Angeles-based novelist, screenwriter, and film director. His films include The Hitcher, Near Dark, Cohen and Tate, Body Parts, Bad Moon, 100 Feet and The Last Outlaw. He has written nine novels, including Don't Stand So Close, It Waits Below, White Knuckle, The Guns of Santa Sangre, The Wolves of El Diablo, Noose, Hanging Fire and Branded. Red divides his time between California and Wyoming with his wife and two dogs. Find out more about Eric Red and his books and films on his official website EricRed.com, on Facebook at OfficialEricRed, and on Twitter @ericred.
