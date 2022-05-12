Joseph Stella (American, 1877-1946), Sunflower, circa 1929, gouache on paper, 27 3/4 x 30 1/2 inches. Image courtesy of Somerville Manning Gallery at The American Art Fair, May 14-17 at Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, New York City. Free admission to the Fair and lectures; visit theamericanartfair.com for details.