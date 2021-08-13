NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) today named 44 African scholars as African Humanities Program (AHP) Fellows for 2021. They join an international network of 11 previous cohorts of awardees in this program supported by the Carnegie Corporation of New York and administered by ACLS. Since 2008, AHP has worked to reinvigorate the humanities on the continent through fellowship competitions and related activities in Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda.
The 2021 AHP Fellows represent a wide range of academic institutions in five sub-Saharan African countries. Their research topics include digital gaming practices and skills appropriation among Ghanaian youth; time and nature in the poetry of Niyi Osundare; the intersection between spirituality, sound, and Blackness in contemporary African art; and the history of female judges in the Nigerian judiciary.
"We are excited to see the range of diverse topics and approaches proposed by these impressive scholars," said ACLS President Joy Connolly. "The Carnegie/ACLS African Humanities Program has now supported nearly 500 fellows – a transformative network that provides concrete support for humanistic inquiry in these five countries and helps circulate scholarly work around the world."
Meet the 2021 AHP Fellows and learn about their projects here.
AHP sustains early career scholars with $20,000 stipends that support an academic year free from teaching and other duties to focus on revising dissertations for publication or to advance their first major research project after the PhD. Fellows are also eligible for additional benefits such as residential stays at African institutes of advanced study for writing and research, manuscript development workshops, and publication support.
Learn more about the African Humanities Program.
The deadline for applications for the 2021-22 AHP competition is December 3, 2021. Apply now and contact ahp@acls.org for more information.
Formed in 1919, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 78 scholarly organizations. As the preeminent representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS holds a core belief that knowledge is a public good. As such, ACLS strives to promote the circulation of humanistic knowledge throughout society. In addition to stewarding and representing its member organizations, ACLS employs its $140 million endowment and $35 million annual operating budget to support scholarship in the humanities and social sciences and to advocate for the centrality of the humanities in the modern world.
Since 2008, the African Humanities Program (AHP) has worked to reinvigorate the humanities in Africa through fellowship competitions and related activities in Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda. In partnership with Carnegie Corporation of New York, which has generously provided funding, AHP has offered African scholars an integrated set of opportunities to develop individual capacities and to promote formation of scholarly networks. The African Humanities Program has supported the Carnegie Corporation's mission to develop and retain African academics at universities in Africa.
Media Contact
Anna Polovick Waggy, American Council of Learned Societies, (646) 258-2470, awaggy@acls.org
SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies