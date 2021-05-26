BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles Beverly Arts ("LABA") and the LABA Los Angeles International Art Festival are proud to announce a unique art event called "Inextricably Linked: The Art of Jiannan Huang." The private viewing event (or vernissage) of his artwork takes place at the historic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Three of his original oil paintings are on display for invited guests to view on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The red carpet begins at 11:00 a.m., followed by an elaborate ceremony from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Jiannan Huang is one of the top Chinese artists globally, as rated by The Hurun Research Institute, which ranks the Top 50 Global artists alive today based on the sales of their works at public auctions in 2019. Huang has been on the Hurun China Art List for seven years, rising to 3rd place in China in 2020 and 19th in the World. Huang's paintings have recently sold for $29mn, and his work is increasingly being sought out by collectors and museums internationally. Huang has expertise in both oil painting and Chinese ink. The artwork that will be on display are "Inextricably Linked," "The Sky of Sky," and "The Earth Code."
The event is sponsored by LABA and the LABA Los Angeles International Art Festival, the Royal Society of St. George, California Branch, the United Nations Association of the United States of America ("UNA-USA"), Inland Empire, and the US Art Bank. The event intends to promote international art and cultural exchange and the upcoming LABA International Art Festival on October 28, 2021.
Today's viewing event, hosted by visionary and philanthropist Princess Karen Cantrell, the rotating chairperson of the LABA International Art Festival 2021-2022, promises unique content for art lovers. The keynote speaker is Mr. Barry Simon, President of the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA), Southern California.
Mr. Simon will speak about "Art as an Access to Fulfilling the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals." Other speakers include Ike Khamisani, President of the UNA-USA, Inland Empire, a co-sponsor of the LABA Los Angeles International Art Festival 2021-2022. Sharon Amezcua, Chairman of the LABA Board of Directors, will discuss "The Future of the Art Business in the Commercial Sector." Richard Wearn, Professor of Art at Cal State University, will give a visual presentation about: "Jiannan Huang: A Chinese Blue Chip Artist with Accumulation of World Art Language."
Joey Zhou, Co-Founder and Chairman of LABA and the LABA Los Angeles International Art Festival, will speak about "How Inseparable and Inextricable Passion can Create the Perfect World."
VIP guests include Gabriel Soto, Vice President of Membership of the UNA-USA Los Angeles Chapter; Harrison Engle, director/filmmaker; Todd Williamson, American artist and Chairman of the West Hollywood Art Committee; Princess Karen Cantrell, Chairman of the California Chapter of the Royal Society of St. George, Carlos Amezcua, Emmy Award-winner and co-founder of Beond.TV, Christine Devine, Fox News anchor, Paul Ottosson, three-time Academy Award-winner, Homeria Goldstein, President of Arte Ave and Chairman of the Board of Arts Manhattan, Lynn Marks, Art Consultant for Galerie Michael, Christina Craemer, Art Consultant, and Laura Angelini, award-winning singer/philanthropist, US Art Bank owner Debby Jou, Celebrity Musician, Karen Han, Founder of LABA/Los Angeles International Art Festival, and Joey Zhou.
Due to travel restrictions, artist Jiannan Huang will not personally attend the event in Beverly Hills. However, he will join by video conferencing (iPad) to interact with guests from his studio in Beijing, China, making this a truly international art and cultural exchange event. During the video call, Huang will meet with Joey Zhou and Princess Karen Cantrell.
About Jiannan Huang
Jiannan Huang, also known as Miao Jian, is one of the World's finest artists in oil painting and traditional Chinese ink painting. He is Gold Medal-winner of the Global Charity Alliance and was awarded the title of "Earl" by the Indonesian Royal Family. Huang has been on the Hurun China Art List published by the Hurun Research Institute for seven years. In 2020, Jiannan ranked 3rd on the Hurun Art List for Chinese artists and 19th on the Hurun Global Art List as one of the top artists in the World. Jiannan is ranked 21st in the "Top 500 Global Contemporary Artists" at Artprice, the authoritative European and American art website. In his early years, Jiannan walked more than 38,000 kilometers across China, traveled north and south, and went deep into desert villages and towns to see the country and experience life for creating his art.
