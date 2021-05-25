SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Videotel Digital, the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable, and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and directional sound speakers, today announced that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) is the debut partner for their 2021 Association Partner Program.
Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital's EVP of Marketing and Sales, said, "Videotel Digital does a significant amount of business with zoos and aquariums and after what has been a very rough year for all of us, Videotel Digital's Partnership Program is a way for us to give something back and help strengthen the mission of our not-for-profit partners."
Videotel Digital's Association Partnership Program commits a percentage of media player sales to benefit the AZA's work and all of its conservation efforts. AZA members interested in making such purchases can use a dedicated page of the Videotel Digital website.
Videotel Digital's reliable and affordable industrial-grade media players come equipped with free software with no license, subscription, renewal or upgrade fees. They are popular with zoos and aquariums because they can be deployed with simple out-of-the box installation and are engineered to run continually on a 24/7 basis for years, minimizing administrative oversight.
To keep their visitors safe, zoos and aquariums are looking for solutions that allow them to continue to engage visitors with interactive exhibits without having to touch anything. Videotel Digital's sensor-driven, interactive, touch-less peripherals are a great way to make interactive exhibits touch-less. Videotel Digital's VP90XD media player also has the capability of hands-free screen control, which transfers full navigation control of the screen to a smartphone after taking a picture of a QR code shown on the display.
"We are excited to be partnering with Videotel Digital to offer AZA members a new and innovative solution for interacting with their visitors in this new environment," said Dan Ashe, President and CEO of AZA. "Touchless screens and 'wave to activate' technology are advances AZA members can use for ticketing, educational content, and directions while keeping everyone safe. It will be exciting to watch what we can do together!"
Videotel Digital will also supply AZA members with free technical and service support if needed.
About the Association of Zoos and Aquariums
Founded in 1924, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the areas of conservation, animal welfare, education, science, and recreation. AZA is the accrediting body for the top zoos and aquariums in the United States and 12 other countries. Look for the AZA accreditation logo whenever you visit a zoo or aquarium as your assurance that you are supporting a facility dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great experience for you, and a better future for all living things. The AZA is a leader in saving species and your link to helping animals all over the world. To learn more, visit http://www.aza.org.
About Videotel Digital:
Videotel Digital is the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative interactive touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and directional sound speakers. Videotel Digital is a leading supplier to numerous industries, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, trade shows and events, banks, places of worship, museums, corporate facilities, education, government agencies and others.
