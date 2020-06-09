ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Kucko has created second charity calendar. Last year, $10,000 from sales were donated to United Way. This year, proceeds will be donated to The Autism Nature Trail (The ANT) at Letchworth State Park.
The Autism Nature Trail
The Autism Nature Trail employs nature to create a cutting-edge experience for the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Community. Connecting to the natural world, The ANT encourages visitors to experience nature in a way uniquely suited to ASD individuals, as well as those with sensory processing disorders and intellectual disabilities. The ANT welcomes everyone, young and old, to experience the inspiring, engaging and calming qualities of the natural world. An original, model approach in engaging the ASD community, the ANT will feature a series of stations designed by a nature play specialist and landscape architects, in consultation with academics, practitioners and family members.
https://autismnaturetrail.com/
Kucko Finger Lakes Region Calendar Supporting The Autism Nature Trail
The 9" x 12" full color calendar combines scenic Finger Lakes region images and historic narrative by award winning photographer/journalist John Kucko.
Proceeds from the 2021 calendar will be donated to The ANT. Preordering now on Indiegogo saves 20% off future retail price. https://igg.me/at/Kucko-Autism The initial campaign succeeded with 1,000 calendars presold, with the goal of 100,000 in order to donate $400,000 to The ANT.
The calendar is an affordable, thoughtful, beautiful gift, especially for the holidays. It is a great company gift of 'thanks,' especially for the COVID frontliners.
John Kucko @JohnKuckoDigital - Calendar Photographer: A 30-year TV sports anchor, John has captured viral and iconic images ranging from Ice Houses seen across the world to Finger Lakes Region waterfalls. John treasures living close to many Finger Lakes Region landmarks and loves to showcase them on his digital Facebook page where his reach routinely tops 2 million monthly. His images and historical narrative elicit emotions of awe, pride, remembrance, and beauty.
Donald M Sirianni - Project Creator and Manager: Lived and worked in Kuwait, Korea, New Zealand, England, China, Philippines, Mexico as a teacher, award-winning author, engineer, pilot, flight instructor, and entrepreneur. Always learning, helping, and exploring.
Finger Lakes Region
"America's Coolest Small Town" (Budget Travel Magazine)
"One of the 50 Best Cities to Bike" (Bicycling Magazine)
"Best State Park in the United States" (USA TODAY 2015 Readers' Choice Award, chosen from more than 6,000 parks across the nation)
Contacts:
John 585-500-5956 241107@email4pr.com
Don 321-318-9838 241107@email4pr.com