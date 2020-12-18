The Band's Classic Third Album, 'Stage Fright', Celebrated With Remixed, Remastered And Expanded 50th Anniversary Edition Releases

MULTI-FORMAT SUPER DELUXE EDITION BOX SET INCLUDES NEW MIX BY BOB CLEARMOUNTAIN, PRESENTED IN ORIGINAL PLANNED SEQUENCE; UNRELEASED LIVE AT ROYAL ALBERT HALL 1971 CONCERT; UNEARTHED FIELD RECORDINGS; ALTERNATE MIXES; AND BLU-RAY AUDIO DISC WITH 5.1 SURROUND SOUND AND HI-RES AUDIO

2CD, DIGITAL, 180G BLACK VINYL AND LIMITED-EDITION 180G COLOR VINYL FORMATS ALSO AVAILABLE

DUE FEBRUARY 12 VIA CAPITOL/UMe