PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the first-of-its-kind offered by The Be Kind People Project, The BE KIND LIVE BROADCAST works to fill the gap in social and emotional learning and coping skills through positive interactive experiences. Using a combination of live TV technology, urban dance, spoken word, and creative arts, the diverse BE KIND CREW provides an engaging experience customized to schools nationwide. The unique approach safely and comfortably gives an opportunity to address social issues such as learning positive interpersonal relationship skills and affirm positive personal wellness, with a focus on kindness.
The BE KIND LIVE BROADCAST is a unique school assembly-type experience that demonstrates coping skills, models responsible and respectful interaction, and brings it directly to the classroom. THE BE KIND CREW® will walk students through The BE KIND City™, a series of familiar locations and age-appropriate situations where students become equipped with character education tools in an applicable context. Throughout the assembly, there will be live interactive engagement with members of THE BE KIND CREW, offering an opportunity to interact via chat and participate in energizing activities.
"The Be Kind Live Broadcast is designed to bring an infusion of kindness into the world of elementary school children. With that is the opportunity to develop positive relationship skills, that we know leads to greater personal confidence and self-esteem which in turn translates into a more resilient child and builds the foundation for a successful and productive adult," said Marcia Meyer, Founder and member of the Be Kind Board of Directors.
The Be Kind People Project has a proven and effective evidence-based system for social and emotional learning that effectively links character education with academic achievement, personal wellness, and digital responsibility.
About The Be Kind People Project:
The Be Kind People Project® (BKPP) is a public 501 (c) 3 non-profit dedicated to providing students with comprehensive youth development programming that effectively use a positive approach to social, emotional, and academic learning. The Be Kind People Project offers innovative and effective programming and services that help students effectively understand, link, and apply social, emotional, academic, civic, nutrition, physical, wellness, leadership, and character education. Through experience and project-based learning, students are equipped with solid framework for decision-making and taking accountability for building respectful interpersonal relationship skills, improving academic results, and forming enduring values. For more information, visit TheBeKindPeopleProject.org.
