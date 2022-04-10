Online Shincheonji Bible Seminar addressed the concerns of current conflict escalations and their Biblical meanings
SEOUL, South Korea, April 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On January 9, 2022, at the request of hundreds of pastors in North, Central and South America to give an encore special lesson, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji) held an online seminar titled "Testifying to the Prophecies and Physical Fulfillment of the Time of the End according to Matthew 24."
The seminar, which was led by Shincheonji's Chairman Man Hee Lee via Youtube was regarding Matthew 24 and the current events of war and how they relate to the Bible.
Chairman Lee, who has previously stated that he was just a farmer from the countryside, but chosen as a messenger by Jesus who had him see, hear and testify to all the events of Revelation to the churches, addressed the details of this chapter for the inquiring pastors.
"Currently, there's a war.. do you think that's the war Jesus was referring to? I'm sure that wasn't the case," Chairman Lee said. "I speak of what I've seen and heard from the fulfilled reality of Matthew 24. Well, if I've seen the fulfilled reality of Matthew 24, I better know its content very well right? Which kingdom fights which kingdom, that's the question."
He went on to explain that just as the chapter states, there will be the work of deception, and nation will rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom- these kingdoms will fight each other.
"Because Jesus was talking about the temple of Jerusalem, one of those kingdoms must be God's temple, the tabernacle, the people of Jerusalem," Chairman Lee explained.
"Jerusalem refers to the tabernacle of the believers, he was referring to a church…he's explaining how two churches fight each other," Chairman Lee added. "Why did he call it kingdom against kingdom instead? It's because one church is God's kingdom made up of the people of Jerusalem and the other church is the kingdom of the devil and his kingdom."
Chairman Lee clarified that it's crucial to understand that these "two kingdoms" refer to different groups, and that while Matthew 24 doesn't explain what these two organizations are, they do appear in the book of Revelation. As a witness to these events, he also explained the fulfillment of these prophecies.
This special lesson seminar was held in the midst of Shincheonji's Parables and Intermediate Level lessons currently being aired on YouTube.
According to Shincheonji, 2,155 pastors, 22 seminary schools and 958 churches in 67 countries have established MOUs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus. Following MOUs, several pastors and seminary instructors in countries including US, Philippines and Pakistan, are teaching their congregation and students Shincheonji's teachings.
The event, as well as Shincheonji's Intermediate Level lessons which will air till June 27, every Monday and Thursday, can be viewed on the church's official Youtube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/ShincheonjiChurchofJesus).
Media Contact
Scott Alwin, Shincheonji - Americas, 1 714-584-5114, scottalwinscj@gmail.com
SOURCE Shincheonji - Americas