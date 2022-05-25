In building out their virtual real estate offerings; Birdcalls Group has now opened their second digital hotel; the Lapscotch, which is styled after a seedy motel in the 70s
MIDDLETOWN, Del., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Webcam-upgrading your call by providing state-of-the-art encryption within a minimal knowledge architecture, BirdCalls Group re-centers user privacy and security as priorities in the new metaverse.
By creating platforms that allow everyday persons and members of vulnerable communities to access digital spaces safely, Birdcalls Group refocuses the original goals of the internet; which was to create online forums that allowed everyone to have equal access to knowledge, community, and new ideas. By styling their second holding differently than their first (the Disunne, a luxury virtual hotel) they are ensuring that everyone has a webcam space that feels comfortable, familiar, and playful; one that best suits their individual needs and personalities, and ensures that the internet does not become gentrified or elitist to the point of exclusion.
The Lapscotch hotel is styled as a seedy, neon light hotel with rude staff, abrupt service, and a dingy interior. By contrasting the low-end aesthetic of Lapscotch with the high-end technology backing it, Birdcalls hopes to create a playful and mischievous tongue-in-cheek space where people can feel comfortable to be casual. "The landscape of the internet doesn't all have to be a sleek Apple-esque modern white decor," a spokesperson for the company said, "the internet is a messy place and a sense of nostalgia for the analog and the grimy lets us know that we don't have to be new and shiny all the time online. It's okay to be rough around the edges, it's okay to be casual. Everything is a process."
