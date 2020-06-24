NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For its creative excellence in health communications, The Bloc is proud to announce that it has been awarded Agency of the Year, Category II, at the Med Ad News 31st Annual Manny Awards.
"Without a doubt, 2019 was the best year The Bloc has had to date, with nearly 50 percent revenue growth and a pitch win rate of over 80 percent," said Jennifer Matthews, CEO at The Bloc. "While the metrics were record-breaking, the real story was the growth of our community, with the addition of superb key talent across functions and levels to support the agency's expansion."
The Med Ad News Agency of the Year, Category II, is given to exceptional healthcare creative agencies with revenues between $25 and 50 million. The Bloc earned the award for an outstanding 2019 that saw the majority of revenue growth from existing clients, as well as the addition of new clients to the roster, which included Otsuka, Lundbeck, Novartis, and UroGen. The Bloc's global network, The BlocPartners, also grew in 2019 to cover 29 markets in five continents.
"This win, along with our success in 2019, underscores The Bloc's core message: Be Great to Do Good," said Bernardo Romero, Chief Creative Officer at The Bloc. "With all the turbulence in healthcare and the world, I'm confident that The Bloc has the capabilities to bring world-class creative to groundbreaking healthcare companies."
The Bloc's momentum has continued in 2020, with numerous awards for its short film "Instant Doctor" and widespread recognition for creation of its innovative SafeCode device, which fuses a barcode scanner with UV light to destroy viruses on packages.
About The Bloc:
The Bloc is a leading independent health creative agency in the United States. Celebrating 20 years in 2020, The Bloc delivers comprehensive multichannel communications for audiences across the health spectrum and partners with innovative clients who are doing some of the most meaningful and exciting work in health today. A founding member of The BlocPartners, the leading global network of independent health creative agencies, The Bloc's work has been globally recognized for creativity and innovation. For more information, visit www.thebloc.com.
