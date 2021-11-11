DETROIT, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Sun., Nov. 28, 2021, Imaginate Restaurant (located at 401 S. Lafayette — Royal Oak, MI) and Food Network's "Chopped" owner, Chef Omar Mitchell, will open their door with a new addition to the Boujee Brunch. Former Motown Records CEO/President and father of Neo-Soul Kedar Massenburg, MSATO Entertainment Partner Rayford Jackson, and Detroit News Society Columnist and Fox 2 News Style Ambassador Chuck Bennett will host this next-level brunch showcasing Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Chrisette Michelle for two intimate shows. Runway model and Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey, Tyler Perry's For Better or For Worse/Black Dynamite's Michael Jai White, and former general manager of Diddy's "Justin's" restaurant and Jeezy's manager Solomon Fornie are a few of the hosts' famous friends confirmed to attend.
"It is a privilege to share a notable soul artist such as Chrisette Michelle with my community and to the Boujee Brunch. I am humbled to be able to present her with flowers while she is still alive." ~ Kedar Massenburg
Inspired by experiences in South Beach, where tastemakers dress in their Sunday best and senses become heightened by culinary creations paired with the sultry sounds of soul, Jackson, Bennett, and Massenburg saw a void in Detroit's sampling of VIP events. Collectively they knew they could emulate its energy in their hometown, bringing its same sexiness to the social scene.
"I joined forces with two of the best in the entertainment business to create this experience for a city that breathes art and culture. We have slated top-tier talent for the every other Sunday series, and the Boujee Brunch is just one of many projects to come to leave guests wanting more." ~ Rayford Jackson
"We love getting dressed up in Detroit! The Boujee Brunch has presented an opportunity to put on some of our dopest gear. It's more than just fabulous food. It's where the who's who socialize. It's the place to be seen. It's the place to network, too!" ~ Chuck Bennett
For $125 per person, Boujee Brunch guests will enjoy watching one of Chrisette Michelle's two shows — 1 PM or 3 PM, Detroit's top DJs, craft cocktails, bottomless mimosas, and a five-star Miami Grand Buffet. Featured menu items include Tiramisu French toast, smoked turkey leg hash, Caviar highlights, shrimp and grits, imported and domestic cheese board, salmon lox bagels, hickory grilled vegetable planks, sunomono salad, Thai salmon, Grand Marnier fruit parfaits, chocolate sensation cake, and more.
VIP Cabanas are available for additional purchase. Please note that Imaginate's dress code will be enforced. Reservations are required and can be made through http://www.ImaginateRestaurant.com.
