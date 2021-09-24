LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Entertainment & Civic Health, a newly launched Los Angeles-based organization dedicated to a mission of national depolarization through storytelling and entertainment, has announced today that veteran producer Abigail Disney ("The Armor of Light", "Independent Lens"), writer and executive producer of "The Connors" Dave Caplan, "Cheers" alum Rob Long, writer Dean Batali ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "That 70s Show"), as well as Korie and Willie Robertson ("Duck Dynasty", "At Home With the Robertsons") and many others will join the panel line-up for the Center for Entertainment & Civic Health's virtual kickoff event: "Hollywood and Storytelling In a Divided America."
This unprecedented convening gathers Hollywood stakeholders from across the partisan spectrum under one virtual roof to explore entertainment's untapped potential to help fix a deeply divided America. The event takes place Saturday, October 16th, 2021, from 10:00am to 1:00pm PST/1:00pm EST to 4:00pm EST and is presented by the Center for Entertainment & Civic Health (CFECH). With support from nonpartisan grant maker Civic Health Project and others, this newly launched Center will focus on harnessing the power of storytelling and entertainment to bridge America's partisan divides and empower storytellers to embrace their unique role in reducing toxic polarization. Eighty-seven percent of Americans believe political polarization poses a threat to our country and fifty-nine percent believe entertainment media can help transform partisan conflict and bridge America's divides. "Our country is at a critical moment, and entertainment can play an important role in helping bridge the gap between left and right in America. The Center for Entertainment & Civic Health is a new center of gravity for Hollywood to explore entertainment's impact on polarization and its potential to foster civic health and pluralist norms," said Dave Caplan, showrunner for the hit ABC show "The Conners." This event marks a first for Hollywood by convening notable content creators, entertainment executives, social scientists, and leading nonprofit practitioners for a candid, cross-partisan exploration of the question: "Can popular entertainment help save a fracturing America?"
Through a mix of interactive panels, fireside chats, and 'hot takes,' attendees will gain inspiration and insight about how to strengthen a splintering nation. All attendees are encouraged to join the discussion and learn about narrative depolarization strategies and successful case studies from some of Hollywood's most recognizable names in TV and film. This event is free, online, and open to the public. Registration is live and interested attendees can secure a virtual seat at the following link: https://bit.ly/cfechcon
Media Contact
Phil Viardo, Viardo Artists for SIE Society, +1 3105602276, phil@viardoartists.com
SOURCE Center For Entertainment & Civic Health