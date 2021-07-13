PORTALES, N.M., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Portales announced today that it has progressed its partnership with vendor registry by adding the Vendor Bid Management module. The City of Portales is currently utilizing vendor registry to post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums, and awards online, and has announced it will begin utilizing the Vendor Bid Management automated tools starting in 2021. In addition to Vendor Bid Management, vendor registry provides notification to registered vendors of new bids related to their industry, and any addenda and award information from local, state, and federal organizations, including 30 participating agencies across New Mexico.
The City of Portales invites all vendors looking to access their solicitations to register today.
By providing government purchasing professionals a full e-sourcing solution, including core bid and vendor management functionality, vendor registry saves an abundant amount of time and money at no cost to the City of Portales. Vendors are able to self-register online and keep their contact information up-to-date by renewing each year. Limited access and registration is open to all interested vendors and there is no charge to view, download documents or respond for any bid relevant to their organization.
"We look forward to being able to improve our efficiency by using the Vendor Management tool. In addition to our time savings, our valued vendors can now be notified for any updates regarding their contracts with us," stated Sherry McFadden, Chief Procurement Officer of the City of Portales. "We invite all new vendors to register to access our open solicitations."
Vendors who are registered to the City of Portales can receive alerts and access their bids, related documents, addendum, and award information. All interested vendors looking to do business with the city can register online today.
Vendors may also contact vendor registry's customer success team at 877-822-0801 with any questions regarding registration. Other government agencies looking to update from a manual contract management process to an automated solution can receive a demonstration of the contract management module.
About the City of Portales:
Located just 11 miles from Cannon AFB on the eastern plains of New Mexico, the City of Portales combines a rural atmosphere with premier cultural, economic and educational opportunities.
An affordable cost of living, strongly supported schools including Eastern New Mexico University, and an exceptionally low crime rate makes Portales truly a gateway to the good life.
About vendor registry:
vendor registry, powered by mdf commerce, is the trusted solution for local government procurement departments in New Mexico. With an existing database of local vendors looking to do business in New Mexico, a shared Bid Library amongst participating buying organizations and easy-to-use features, we have your procurement solution. Find out more about vendor registry at https://vendorregistry.com/purchaser.
