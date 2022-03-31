The cloudCreative Agency, a leading provider of omnichannel digital marketing, is proud to reveal a major rebranding that reflects the company's progressive and future-forward strategies to create an enhanced digital experience for clients and their end users.
CHANDLER, Ariz., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Originating from the desire to explain the company's values and services in one word, the rebranding will solidify the corporation's stance as the world's most unique digital marketing agency offering a broad range of services.
The word Prodigitude, pronounced pro-di-juh-tood, is as unique as the agency's business model and team of subject matter experts. Included in the rebranding is a redesign of the company's website and logo, but their values and four pillars of service remain the same.
"We have held a vision for years," Prodigitude's CEO and CCO, Jennifer Calhoun, explains, "to bring progressive, comprehensive marketing and creative solutions to our clients. Solutions that are unique, effective, and efficient."
Reflecting upon the agency's growth over the past year, the founders realized "The cloudCreative Agency" no longer achieved a solid explanation of the company's goals and comprehensive service offerings. The new name provides a thorough description of what they aim to fulfill: progressive digital experience experts providing an amplified version of creative and digital services from a team who exudes an innovative attitude. The cloudCreative Agency is now Prodigitude.
As a full-service MarTech agency, Prodigitude provides a robust menu of services including everything from website design and maintenance to lead generation, as well as delivering seamless and personalized experiences across all platforms and devices. Prodigitude's four pillars of service include CaaS (Creative as a Service), Marketing Elevated, DXPs (Digital Experience Platforms), and Cloud EBP. Each pillar has a plethora of services from graphic design, to social media management, automation,SEO and SEM, and machine learning with A/B testing to determine the best way to market toward the client's preferred demographic. Learn more at prodigitude.com.
