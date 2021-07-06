SAN JOSE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The @ Company, creator of a revolutionary open-source application development platform that protects personal data, and MayJunn, a mix of clinicians, developers, and clinician-developers who seek to grow technology in healthcare, today announced its Hackathon to judge the best technology solution for patient care.
"The @ Company is excited to host the FHIR @hack Hackathon with MayJuun," said Barbara Tallent, CEO and cofounder of The @ Company. "I am looking forward to all the innovative ideas that bring us totally new experiences while respecting patient data. I'm ready for the fun!"
Healthcare providers regularly collect sensitive medical information about their patients. This forces clinicians to spend excessive amounts of time on data entry, and burdens hospitals with the responsibility of organizing, maintaining, and protecting a massive database of confidential patient records. Over 150 participants around the world are joining to build tech solutions that improve the patient-clinician experience. The winning solutions will be interoperable across platforms, clean and intuitive, and equipped with features that respect patient data.
With the ubiquity of data breaches and lack of consumer privacy, now is the time to bring the Internet back to the People. The @ Company is at the forefront of innovation in creating an open source platform for the next generation of apps that are purpose-built with security and privacy built in. With The @ Company, privacy is partnered with a seamless user experience and brings to the consumer the ability to connect online freely.
The solutions will be judged by: Dr. Karen G. Hirsch, Director of Neurocritical Care at Stanford University; Dr. Jennifer Benjamin, Complex Care, Academic General Pediatrics Baylor College of Medicine Houston, TX; Correy Voo, General Partner at 01Ventures; Ewout Kramer, CTO of Firefly and FHIR Evangelist; Lloyd McKenzie, FHIR Core Team/Consultant-Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT; David Iglesias, Senior Software Engineer on Google's FlutterDev Team; and Argel Bejarano, Google Developer Expert in Flutter and Software Engineer at CourseKey. Winners will receive a cash prize and mentorship to bring their solution to market.
About The @ Company
The @ Company is creating a more human Internet, where users (or as we call them, People) own and control their personal data and have better experiences online. We are technologists, creators, and builders with one thing in common: We love the Internet. We are co-creating a better Internet with app developers building experiences on our open, permissions-based @platform, and with People, who unlock these experiences with online, customizable identifiers known as @signs. For more information about The @ Company and the @platform, please visit https://atsign.com/.
