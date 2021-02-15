NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opening an art gallery has always been a daunting task with unforeseeable challenges and overwhelming concerns. Now, imagine trying to open a gallery in the midst of a global pandemic with quarantine restrictions and social distancing precautions preventing potential buyers from coming into your gallery. In an article by ArtNews.com they spoke about Art Basel's survey of 795 galleries and analyzed the collecting habits of 360 high-net-worth individuals across the U.S, the U.K., Europe, and Asia where galleries reported sales have fallen by 36 percent in 2020.
The Contemporary Art Modern Project (CAMP) has successfully navigated through impossible odds by showing a growing number in sales, online openings, discovering new emerging artists, and now opening a new gallery across Miami's own Museum Of Contemporary Art. Director Melanie Prapopoulos has always had a different approach to what the art business should be and CAMP has been a guiding light through the quarantine, not just for her but, for the artists she discovers, represents, and promotes.
CAMP's focus is on bringing exposure to the artists without exposing the artists to the rampant exploitive practices in the art world. Also, part and parcel of this new venture is The Camp Gang, who through their own unique and creative insight add to the fresh approach of marrying the online world with the traditional art world. Their goal is to create collaborative relationships with the artist and the collector through partnering with online giants to increase exposure, to creating and curating unique and innovative pop-up exhibitions, both physical and virtual. Melanie's concern during the pandemic was once the pandemic hit and gallery exhibitions stopped, what would happen to all the artists that now suddenly lost their means of exposure?
To their credit they have been able to introduce to the U.S. market artists like Stefano Ogliari Badessi, who will be collaborating with the Guggenheim in Venice, and has taken over entire building structures with his art. Camp has also shed light on the work of telenovela actor and artist Khoton Fernandez, and Joe Ginsberg, who has successfully been auctioned at Christie's, Harry Skeggs who is a wildlife photographer that has been recognized by David Attenborough for never herding or using teams to disrupt or startle the animals that are the subject of his images and contributes a part of his earnings to wildlife conservation..
The proper management and curation of art is something deliberate and intentional and Melanie Prapopoulos has been able to steer CAMP down a path that not only has garnered the conversion of online speculators into newfound buyers but, it has translated into almost daily sales since the beginning of the 2021.
This newfound direction has proven to be the key to CAMP's success and has garnered a more discerning attention to the 22 exhibitions online, actual, virtual, as well as the online art fairs they held in 2020. This year they are planning on doing 30 - actual, online, and virtual (not including Pop-ups), which they hope to start in NYC when the New York and Basel Fairs begin again. You can see about their past year in the editorial section of their website http://www.thecampgallery.com, where you can subscribe to their monthly newsletter that goes out to collectors and is posted to the website, keeping their audience abreast by sharing artist interviews to close the distance between collectors and artists.
Part of their opening of the new brick and mortar gallery will be The Texture of Grief,: Solo Exhibition by Aurora Molina Opening February 13 - March 2, 2021. CAMP is pleased to present a unique exhibition by Miami Textile artist Aurora Molina where she uses textile and tension as motifs and loses herself in the act of weaving, giving up strife and distraction, in so doing she presents works overflowing with the thoughts and the peace she finds in the very act of weaving.
