Cranberries_No_Need_To_Argue_Expanded_Edition_.jpg

The Cranberries "No Need to Argue" cover art

 By Island Records/UMe

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Records/UMe are proud to announce the release of remastered and expanded versions of No Need to Argue by The Cranberries on September 18th. Originally released in 1994, No Need To Argue was the band's biggest selling album with global sales in excess of 17 million and contained the band's most commercially successful single "Zombie." The video for "Zombie" has since been viewed over 1 billion times on YouTube, making The Cranberries the only Irish band to pass this milestone and putting them in a very small club of artists to do so. Dolores O'Riordan - the band's powerful and captivating lead singer - tragically passed away in January 2018.

The expanded 2CD and digital versions of No Need To Argue include a remaster of the album and three B-sides: "Away," "I Don't Need," and "So Cold In Ireland" from the original tapes. Also included are 19 previously unreleased tracks including two songs not officially released in any format: "Yesterday's Gone" - recorded unplugged for MTV in New York in 1995 - and a demo of "Serious," which until now has only existed as a low quality live bootleg on YouTube.  The 2CD edition features previously unseen photographs taken from the album photo sessions. Preorder No Need To Argue here: https://thecranberries.lnk.to/NNTAExpanded

The expanded 2LP features the remastered album plus three B-sides and extra tracks "Yesterday's Gone" and a cover of the Carpenters "(They Long To Be) Close to You."

Both the 2LP and the 2CD sets include a 5,000 word essay on the history of the album written by the band's archivist Eoin Devereux, who previously wrote the sleeve notes for the reissue of their debut album Uncertain.

2CD digital tracklist

2020 remaster + extras

 

1. Ode To My Family

2. I Can't Be With You

3. Twenty One

4. Zombie

5. Empty

6. Everything I Said

7. The Icicle Melts

8. Disappointment

9. Ridiculous Thoughts

10. Dreaming My Dreams

11. Yeats' Grave

12. Daffodil Lament

13. No Need To Argue

 

B-sides + extras

14. Yesterday's Gone (MTV Unplugged) 

15. Away

16. I Don't Need

17. So Cold In Ireland

18. (They Long To Be) Close To You

19. Zombie (A Camel's Hump Remix by The Orb)

Demos + live tracks

 

Magic shop demos

1 Song To My Family

2 So Cold In Ireland

3 Empty

4 Ridiculous Thoughts

5 Everything I Said

6 Yeats' Grave

 

Demos

7 Serious

8 Away

9 I don't need

 

Live @ Liverpool Royal Court 14.10.1994

10 Dreaming My Dreams

11 Daffodil Lament

12 The Icicle Melts

13 No Need To Argue

14 Empty

 

Live @ National Stadium, Milton Keynes, 30.07.1995

15 I Can't Be With You

16 Ridiculous Thoughts
17 Zombie

2LP tracklist

A

1. Ode to My Family

2. I Can't Be with You

3. Twenty One

4. Zombie

 

B

1. Empty

2. Everything I Said

3. The Icicle Melts

4. Disappointment

5. Ridiculous Thoughts

C

1. Dreaming My Dreams

2. Yeats' Grave

3. Daffodil Lament

4. No Need to Argue

 

D – Bonus tracks

1. Yesterday's Gone (MTV unplugged)

2. Away

3. I Don't Need

4. So Cold in Ireland

5. Close to You

Find The Cranberries online here:
FACEBOOK   INSTAGRAM   TWITTER   YOUTUBE

See Zombie video here:
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Ejga4kJUts

https://www.cranberries.com/ 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.