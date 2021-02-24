ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CRM Zen Show announced today the first annual Zenmy Awards - given to Zoho Product Managers, and 3rd Party Zoho Developers, for their achievements and product improvements in 2020. The CRM Zen Show is a weekly podcast produced by Zenatta Consulting that covers all of the week's Zoho news.
Here is the list of winners for the first annual Zenmy Awards:
1. Best Sales & Marketing Application & Best Zoho Application
Dilip Ramachandran, Zoho CRM Project Manager
2. Best Human Resources Application
Raja Ramasamy, Zoho People Project Manager
3. Best Custom Solutions Application
Clarence Rozario, Zoho Analytics Project Manager
4. Best Office Suite Application - TIE
Shyamala Ramesh, Zoho Writer Project Manager
Vijaykumar Rajendran, Zoho WorkDrive Project Manager
5. Best Collaboration Application
Jeri John,Zoho Cliq Project Manager
6. Best Finance Application
Siva Iswaran, Zoho Books Project Manager
7. Best New Application
Muralidharan Anbalagan, Zoho Bigin Project Manager
8. Favorite Telephony Solution
Twilio - Jayakumar Ilangovan, Zoho PhoneBridge Project Manager
9. Favorite MarketPlace Application
John-Mark Bantock, Catalyst Group, Zoho Unified Client Portal
"With over 50 Products in the Zoho Echo System, and over 1,000 3rd Party Zoho Applications, we wanted to recognize those products and individuals who truly excelled in 2020," said Brett Martin, co-host of the CRM Zen Show. "We want to thank all of them for helping to make Zoho a great product for business to run their Sales, Marketing, Finance, HR, and Development departments."
The first annual Zenmy award winners were decided by the Zoho Users voting for each category.
About The CRM Zen Show:
The CRM Zen Show is a weekly podcast dedicated to all things Zoho. As well as a podcast, the show also posts all Zoho-related news, webinars, and events to crmzen.com. With over 130 episodes, the hosts, Brett Martin & Tyler Colt, deliver an informative but entertaining show every Monday that is viewable on YouTube or tune in on your favorite podcast application. For more information, please visit the website, join the newsletter, take a look at their YouTube channel, or follow them on Twitter.
About Zenatta Consulting:
For over 22 years, Zenatta has helped companies streamline their business practices. At Zenatta, we believe that the software and programs you use to run your business should improve productivity and provide measurable ROI. And, most importantly, your employees should love using it while making your business more successful. We can help get you there. Quickly and affordably. You can find Zenatta on their Website, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and via newsletter.
