BOULDER, Colo., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the two dads behind Smiles & Frowns® Rewards Charts first launched their behavior tracking app, they introduced some unique features they hoped would change the game. Things like easier behavior tracking, a super flexible rewards system to keep kids motivated, and a simple way to keep everyone in sync on their own devices.
Most of all, they wanted parents and teachers to have a positive, personal way to review progress regularly with kids. And with slow, steady work, they began earning their five-star ratings from users around the world.
But then the pandemic came along, and with it, an opportunity to make a big leap forward.
INTRODUCING SMILES & FROWNS® 2.0
For anyone who hasn't heard of Smiles & Frowns®, now might be the perfect time to jump in.
"Over the last nine months, we've rebuilt every part of the app," says Tom Giovagnoli, AKA Dad 1. "How you create good behavior lists, add your people, manage rewards and review progress with kids. We tried to improve it all."
"Like everyone, we suddenly had more down time. So we focused on making everything work faster and easier for families. We're parents, too, so we get it," adds Brad Jones, also known as Dad 2.
How different is it? Here's what makes it a whole new app:
EASIER SET-UP AND EDITING:
Getting started is easier than ever, thanks to a new board setup wizard. It walks users through everything – adding their People, Behaviors, Rewards and Review Reminders – in minutes. So creating their first behavior tracking board – and every board after – is a total snap. And now editing and customizing behavior boards anytime is a breeze, too.
REWARDS POWER KIDS CAN SEE:
Kids earn Smiles for their good behavior, which they can spend on Rewards. Now, a completely redesigned rewards screen makes it easier to see the value of those Smiles adding up. A new Rewards Ring shows just how much "buying power" they've earned. By tapping on each reward, kids can see how close they are to each, and how many they can get if they have enough Smiles.
KEY INFO AT A GLANCE:
The simple, clean design of Smiles & Frowns has always stood out in the world of overly-cute, crayon-colored behavior tracking apps. But now, all of the key info is grouped in framed boxes that make everything clear at a glance. And now all the tools needed to create and edit behavior boards slide onto the screen only when they're needed. Less clutter means more clarity at every turn.
MORE POWERFUL PROGRESS REVIEWS:
An updated Review screen aims to supercharge the power of regularly reviewing progress with kids. A new summary section shows a child's activity since the last review. A more complete history of behaviors and rewards helps parents discuss successes and challenges in greater detail. And now there's a dedicated button that resets the scoreboard count, so it's easy to give kids a fresh shot at success after every review.
ENGAGE KIDS ON THEIR OWN DEVICES:
Smiles & Frowns: Kids View, the companion app that lets kids track their own behavior on their own devices, has gotten a big boost, too. Now, parents can manage permissions for everyone in the family from a single screen in the Settings menu. It's a great way to empower and engage kids like never before. It's a separate download that can be a real game changer – and it's totally free.
INSTALL THE APP. INSTILL GOOD BEHAVIOR.
The summer of 2021 is shaping up to be a time of new beginnings for everyone. And for busy families out there, the "Dads at Smiles & Frowns®" hope that their latest efforts will give parents and teachers a new way to make good behavior a positive part of the plan moving forward.
