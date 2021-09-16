CANCUN, Mexico, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To make this decision, The Dolphin Company took into account the opinion of its collaborators through a survey that resulted in an acceptance of more than 80%. Being a Dog Friendly office offers multiple benefits to associates, since it reduces anxiety and stress levels, improves the work environment and encourages interaction between collaborators from different departments, offering them a common topic to discuss. In addition, it reduces owners' concern for pets by no longer having to leave them alone at home.
"As a Socially Responsible Company, it is our duty to take actions for the welfare of the associates that belong to The Dolphin Company family. Allowing canine pets in our corporate facilities is a strategy that we have decided to take due to the positive impact it will generate, as it will reinforce social ties in the work environment. Being from now on a Dog Friendly office is part of our corporate culture," said Guadalupe Jimenez, Human Value Director of The Dolphin Company.
Being Dog Friendly is one of the most recent actions that make up the corporate culture of The Dolphin Company, next to Meatless Monday, a practice that seeks to offer its collaborators nutritious dishes and generate a positive impact on the planet by reducing meat consumption; Gratitude Tuesday, which aims to motivate associates through positive messages of gratitude towards life, and Wellness and Health, which offers valuable information about actions to take in order to stay physically and mentally healthy.
