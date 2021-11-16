CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned celebrity dermatologist Dr. Anna Guanche announced the launch of the Dr. Beauty Podcast with Anna Guanche MD, a new weekly talk show designed to educate, inspire, and entertain. The Dr. Beauty Podcast is available now and features actor Jerry O'Connell as the inaugural guest followed by actor Kevin Porter. The new show can be heard on all podcast streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple, Google Play, and seen on YouTube at Dr. Beauty Podcast and at Dr. Beauty Podcast.com.
O'Connell joins Dr. Guanche in the first Dr. Beauty Podcast episode to discuss co-hosting The Talk, the challenges of raising pre-teen girls, self-tanner stains, his crevasse and how Dr. Guanche helped him find his inspiration.
"I couldn't be happier to finally share this passion project with listeners. This podcast is unique and it's not only about beauty – it is designed to give listeners insight into my celebrity guests' personal lives, find what inspires them, and to truly make everyone laugh out loud," said Dr. Anna Guanche.
"So fun and educational to talk with Dr. Guanche about defying age and keeping healthy as we gather here today to get through this thing called life," said Jerry O'Connell.
Dr. Guanche and her guests will discuss their lives, careers, relationships, all things beauty, and thoughts on anything and everything. Driven by unfiltered conversations, the Dr. Beauty Podcast pulls back the curtain on the personal lives of her guests, all at the top of their professions. Scheduled guests will include Sandra Lee, (a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper), actor Kevin Porter, best-selling author, and supermodel Susan Holmes-McKagen, comedian Brittany Furlan, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, influencer Quigley Goode, plastic surgeons Ben Talei and Sheila Nazarian, and Beauty Blender founder and CEO Rea Ann Silva, and others.
The Dr. Beauty Podcast will stream new shows each week and listeners can also follow the show on Instagram @drbeautypodcast. Follow Dr. Guanche on Instagram @annaguanchemd @bellaskininstitute @bellamiraclecream, @sevendaystosexy, and on TikTok @annaguanchemd.
About Anna Guanche MD
Anna Guanche MD is a world-renowned celebrity dermatologist, beauty and anti-aging expert, author, inventor of Miracle Cream --the pimple cream, and founder of the Bella Skin Institute in Calabasas, California. She is a respected national media expert often sought after for her advice, commentary, and viewpoints. Dr. Guanche was named to Los Angeles Magazine's "Super Doctor" by her peers for seven consecutive years. She is a Fellow of the American Board of Dermatology, a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and American Medical Association. Her patients range from teens and retirees to CEOs, supermoms, and celebrities such as Rebecca Romijn, Eva LaRue, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, Alyssa Milano, singer/songwriter Natalie Imbruglia, Jerry O'Connell, David Boreanaz, Brittany Furlan, McKenzie Westmore, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Brandi Glanville as well as other A-list celebrities. She has been on the Emmy-winning show, The Doctors, Dr. Phil, Extra and Entertainment Tonight, as well as in Shape, In-Style, Oprah, ELLE, Glamour and more.
