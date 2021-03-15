NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Edge Fitness Clubs, with 34 locations throughout CT, PA, NJ, RI, DE, MI, IL, and MO, has officially made its digital debut. Edge Total Access+ is a live and on-demand streaming platform powered by FORTË, delivering health and fitness content to members any way and anywhere they want to access it. While the work to create a digital platform began before the pandemic, the development schedule accelerated quickly after March 2020 in an effort to provide a fitness experience for members to enjoy at home or away from its brick and mortar locations.
"The goal for our digital product was to create meaningful, quality content for all our members and deliver it in a format that's optimized for each device vs simply placing a camera in a group exercise room," said Jenn Kuehn, Senior National Director of Group Exercise. "If we were going to do this, it had to be done with the same level of detail and quality as everything else The Edge is known for," said John McGrail, Senior Director, Digital Marketing. "For us, it was about creating a community of our best instructors, our best fitness content and our most engaged members."
This is a significant introduction for The Edge Fitness Clubs. With hundreds of thousands of members, a large geographic footprint, and several amenities that appeal to all fitness tastes, Edge Total Access+ is also a recruitment tool to invite people into group fitness. Kuehn said, "It's my team's intention and responsibility to create content for every member, regardless of where they are - in the gym, in a class, at home or on the road and we strive to continuously innovate and meet people where they are in their fitness journey."
Content, however, is only part of the equation. Technology serves as the backbone of the platform. The Edge Fitness Clubs needed a partner capable of handling the technical aspects of filming, streaming, and integration with their membership software, all while maintaining brand integrity. "We evaluated a number of solutions before selecting FORTË," said McGrail. "They check all the boxes and then some. We were especially interested in their 2-way communication features and data and reporting capabilities."
FORTË is a fully-automated and all-inclusive white label solution that helps fitness operators seamlessly produce live and on-demand fitness classes. They provide software and hardware - including cameras and lighting - and facilitate the entire installation process. FORTË Founder and CEO, Lauren Foundos, couldn't be happier with the partnership. "The Edge is a great brand and very sophisticated client," says Foundos. "Prior to the pandemic we catered to boutique fitness. Now we are working with several 'big box' partners. These gyms have bigger teams, larger databases and different needs. They consistently challenge our technology, programming and streaming teams. We make each other better, but it is their members who benefit most. That's why we do what we do."
ABOUT THE EDGE
In 1988, Vin Sansone started working on the dream he had since he was a boy. Vin's dream was to own a gym and that is exactly what he did. Grabbing his family and friends as supporters, the Fitness Edge started coming to life. The company's mission is to provide a beautiful club where members can have a great workout. That has and always will be the #1 goal no matter how much The Edge Fitness Clubs grows. Edge locations opened all along the Connecticut shoreline in Fairfield County to start. In 2017, with 13 clubs in Connecticut, The Edge announced its' expansion into the Greater Philadelphia market, and now there are locations in CT, PA, NJ, RI, DE, MI, IL, and MO. As The Edge continues to open clubs along the East Coast and Midwest, the focus remains on creating the best possible experience, in the clubs and online, for all members.
ABOUT FORTË
FORTË is a female founded and led technology company. Launched by Lauren Foundos in 2015, FORTË's while label streaming platform helps boutique fitness studios, big box gyms and health clubs create premium live and on-demand fitness experiences for members. The FORTË solution is proprietary, turn-key and all inclusive. The company provides hardware and software, and facilitates the entire installation process. By removing complexities associated with production FORTË's fully-automated streaming solution allows fitness operators to focus on what they do best - create world-class content and deliver it to members wherever they are. For more information, please visit http://www.goforte.fit or contact the company at partnerships@forte.fit.
