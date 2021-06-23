Davis vs. Barrios

 By EthereumMax

ATLANTA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Round 2! EthereumMax is getting back in the ring, this time with Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios. The world first heard of eMax with its significant appearance at the Floyd Mayweather exhibition against Logan Paul two weeks ago. This first event showcased the real life usage of this crypto token. Now we will see the eMax utilities in action again on an upgraded ticket purchasing platform!

@gervontaa has over 2.7M Instagram followers and posted eMax as the official crypto partner for the June 26, 2021 event in Atlanta, GA. He displayed a video of how the proprietary EthereumMax payment processing technology is simple and easy to use!

"I only roll with a community who's able to pack a knockout punch like me! That's why I'm excited to announce I'll be getting in the ring with the fastest growing cryptocurrency and the strongest community there is in the space by teaming up with @EthereumMax  (eMax)  for my upcoming WBA Super Lightweight Championship fight where we both expect to leave with the win!"- @gervontaa IG Feed Caption

This fight will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA this Saturday June 26, 2021. eMax is the exclusive cryptocurrency ticket provider for the in person experience!

Davis vs. Barrios tickets are available for purchase with EthereumMax, on the fight website: https://davisbarriostickets.com/

EMAX Experience Tickets Includes :

  1. Exclusive floor seat(s)
  2. Gervonta 'Tank' Davis signed boxing gloves
  3. First hand experience, seeing EthereumMax apparel on the 2-division world champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis

This PPV fight is also available to stream via ShowTime for $74.99

"eMax is disrupting history as the "Culture Token" for real life usage."

