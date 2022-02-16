BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A family shares their experience in A Family Incarcerated: A Faith Journey Through the Justice System ($24.49, paperback, 9781662840562; $8.99, e-book, 9781662840579).

Noah's mother writes of her son's incarceration and its effect on the entire family, including letters from Noah's father and a few notes from Noah himself. The family shares this information anonymously, hoping to bring hope and community to other families as they navigate the loneliness and isolation associated with incarceration.

"As a family, we personally experienced this incarceration and realized that so many people have this same experience and need hope and direction in this process. The loneliness seen in the jail and detention center was a great motivator to help other people with what we have learned," the authors shared.

