BALTIMORE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baltimore's Blueprint examines the challenges to effectuating wellness in Northeast Baltimore. This first episode documents the dysfunction of government, government officials, community leaders, and policies that keep black communities poor and in a perpetual diaspora.
"It is very clear to me that Baltimore city has the tools to mitigate the wealth disparity and change the trajectory of economics in black communities immediately. Why it is not happening and how we make it happen is what our project examines."
This episode's highlights include an analysis of each of Baltimore's city council districts, interviews with public officials, community activists, and community leaders, and analysis by Professor Larry Gibson and Dr. Kasonya Whitehead.
The Equality Equation Project: Baltimore's Blueprint will be released during the Juneteenth holiday weekend.
