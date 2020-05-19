ROCKPORT, Mass., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a classic media streaming network and film archive that restores classic films for today's cord-cutters, is proud to announce its latest initiative in expanding the reach of its classic film and television content. Beginning this May 2020, The Film Detective app will be available for download across Android devices.
The Film Detective app on Android launches with over one thousand classic film and television titles, including musicals, dramas, cartoons, and comedies. Corresponding with its current availability on web, iOS, Roku, AppleTV, and Amazon Fire TV, The Film Detective app on Android will feature a carefully curated balance of critically acclaimed titles and underrepresented cult classics and B-movies.
With many titles newly restored in HD, film fans will enjoy everything from the Oscar-nominated Cicely Tyson in Sounder (1972) and His Girl Friday (1940) starring Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell to Roger Corman campy classics like A Bucket of Blood (1959).
The Film Detective library refreshes monthly and regularly features original content narrated by former host of The Movie Loft, Dana Hersey. Themes including Noir-vember, a spotlight on The Film Detective's film noir library, with hard-boiled classics like Detour (1945) and classic television titles including Lucille Ball in The Lucy Show (1962-1968) will return to screens. Beloved genres including Pre-Code Hollywood with The Most Dangerous Game (1932) and Western classics from the singing Roy Rogers to John Wayne's McLintock! (1963) will be available.
Featuring collaborations with such esteemed industry partners as Something Weird Video, Trailers from Hell, the British Film Institute, and more, The Film Detective app on Android will continuously offer a new way to enjoy the old classics.
"Our team is proud to be expanding the reach of our content to over two billion active devices on Android," says Phil Hopkins, founder of The Film Detective, "as the comfort of the classics become more important than ever, we are excited by the opportunity to bring classic film and television to film fans on Android and expand the availability of our content for viewers."
The Film Detective app is available for free with ad-supported content or available ad-free with exclusive "subscriber-only" titles by subscription for $3.99 per month or $34.99 for the entire year. For more information, visit https://thefilmdetective.tv/.
Android is a trademark of Google LLC.
For more information, contact:
Kerry Ryan
About The Film Detective:
The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, and documentaries. TFD has distributed its library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through platforms including TCM, NBC, EPIX, and more. The Film Detective has released its app on web, Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV and is available live on Sling, STIRR, and DistroTV. Visit us at https://www.thefilmdetective.com/.
Related Images
Related Links