NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Final Cut Pro Global Summit (http://www.fcpglobalsummit.com) is the world's leading annual training conference for Final Cut Pro users and Apple content creators. This year, beginner and advanced video editors will be able to attend all interactive, online training sessions, panel discussions, case studies, and networking activities for free.
The FCP Global Summit will feature several days of cutting-edge, live online sessions presented by top industry professionals and Apple Certified Instructors. Beginner and advanced editors and content creators will find ample sessions to meet their training needs.
The program features a perfect mix of technical sessions, case studies, creative keynotes and business advice by leading content creators who are currently using the Apple ecosystem to power their creative work. The FCP Global Summit is also well-known for Apple Day—an exclusive opportunity for attendees to hear from and participate in discussions with the Apple team. The Apple team often uses the FCP Global Summit as their stage to make key announcements, show the latest features in Final Cut Pro, and take questions directly from attendees. Apple Day presentations will be live-streamed directly from Apple Park.
While the FCP Global Summit is free for all attendees, a VIP Pass is also available to enhance the overall experience. For a limited time, attendees can upgrade their free pass to VIP with a $149 upgrade. The VIP Pass includes access to all FCP Global Summit session recordings, access to the 'Best of FCPX' Recording Bundle, and entry to a VIP raffle prize drawing.
The FCP Global Summit will also provide creatives with the opportunity to interact and mingle every day with coffee break sessions and daily happy hour parties. During these networking sessions, attendees are able to connect with potential collaborators for future projects, find job opportunities, and expand their network with professional creatives around the world.
"The FCP Global Summit is designed for beginner-to-advanced users of Final Cut Pro and Motion, who wish to maximize their creativity and technical efficiency on Apple Pro Apps," stated Future Media Conferences' President and Co-founder, Ben Kozuch. "To maximize the experience, we've created a perfect blend of tech training, creative and business sessions, peer review, social networking and meetings with the Apple team."
About Future Media Conferences, LLC
FMC has been a leading provider of training for content creators around the world for over 25 years. Through live courses and conferences, FMC enables creatives to maximize the power of technology to help tell their stories. FMC is the Authorized training provider for Adobe Apple, Avid, Autodesk, Blackmagic Design, Maxon, BorisFX, and Primestream. Conferences include NAB Las Vegas, Post|Production World conference, Adobe Video World, the Visual Storytelling Conference, the Remote Production Conference, Editor's Retreat, and more. For a complete list of FMC's conferences, visit futuremediaconferences.com.
