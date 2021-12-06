NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Jewish Life Enrichment Program (J-LEaP) successfully completed its first class. As a response to the many inquiries of those wanting to pursue the rabbinate Rabbi Blane of the Jewish Spritual Leaders' Institute developed the program with the goal of guiding them on their journey as some lack the skills needed to join the JSLI Rabbinic or Cantorial school.
Five students enrolled in the first offering of 10 month adjunct course to the Rabbinic school in November 2020. Two of the students transitioned into the Rabbinic program this fall while the other three continue to refine their skills.
Rabbi Karen Becker Marcelo, a graduate of JSLI, and a 30 year retired New York City educator helmed the course. Students studied Jewish themes via a learning management system and then met to discuss the topics twice a month. Students were urged to work on Hebrew outside of class and required to attend services.
A new class is enrolling for early 2022. For more information visit the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute website.
ABOUT JSLI AND SIM SHALOM
Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane leads accessible and short Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST led by Rabbis and students of this online community.
Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, http://www.jsli.net, the online professional rabbinical program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities, http://www.ujuc.org.
Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit http://www.simshalom.com or call 201-338-0165.
Media Contact
Carole Kivett, JSLI, 201-338-0165, info@simshalom.com
SOURCE JSLI