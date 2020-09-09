ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caezik SF & Fantasy is a new imprint from Maryland-based Arc Manor Publishers. It has released two new titles in the previous six months (as well as a reprint). The two titles are Robert A. Heinlein's The Pursuit of the Pankera (released March 2020) and Robert J. Sawyer's The Oppenheimer Alternative (released June 2020).
According to Locus magazine, the preeminent science fiction trade journal of the genre, both books hit their bestseller list (with The Oppenheimer Alternative reaching number one).
The Pursuit of the Pankera is a new novel based on a rediscovered manuscript by one of the most famous science fiction authors of all times, Robert A. Heinlein, and many in the field have labelled the discovery and publication of the manuscript as a major event in science fiction.
According to Midwest Book Review, the book is "an absolutely essential and 'must read' novel for the legions of Robert Heinlein fans; The Pursuit of the Pankera: A Parallel Novel About Parallel Universes is an extraordinary work of science fiction."
What also makes the book unique is that, with its sister book, The Number of the Beast, it presents two parallel texts set in parallel universes; it is, essentially, a parallel novel about parallel universes.
Robert J. Sawyer's The Oppenheimer Alternative, released on the 75th anniversary of the atom bomb being dropped on Japan, deals with an alternate version of history, where research into the development of the atom bomb leads to an unexpected discovery that could lead to the destruction of Earth itself.
The author has won all three of the major science fiction awards (Hugo, Nebula, and the John Campbell Award) and was inducted into the Order of Canada in 2016 because of his literary accomplishments.
Caezik SF and Fantasy is poised to release another possible hit with the September 22 release of And the Last Trump Shall Sound. This is an anthology of three novellas by New York Times bestselling author Harry Turtledove, critically acclaimed author James Morrow, and Nebula award winning author Cat Rambo.
Billed as a near future "history," the book acts as a prophetic warning about where we, as a nation, may be headed given the extreme divisions that are being built and how easily two hundred years of nation-building can be undone.
According to Publishers Weekly, these "three alarming, eclectic novellas imagine a ravaged America left behind by the totalitarian reign of Donald Trump in this chilling anthology, which picks up after Trump's death in 2024 during 'the second great COVID outbreak.'"
Caezik's last release for the year is scheduled for November and is the fifth book in Harry Turtledove's highly acclaimed Hellenic traders' alternate history/historical fiction series. The book is titled Salamis and is set during the famous ancient battle of Salamis. Harry Turtledove has been labelled as the "master of alternative history" by Publishers Weekly, and many fans eagerly await this next chapter in the series after a 16-year hiatus. The first four books in the series were published under a pseudonym, H. N. Turtelbaub. This is the first to be originally published under the author's real name.
Caezik SF & Fantasy is an imprint of Maryland-based Arc Manor Publishers.
