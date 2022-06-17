Individuals and organizations are encouraged to nominate athletes who have made significant positive contributions to their local or global community.
LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) is seeking nominations for its 2022 Athletes in Excellence Award. This annual award recognizes 10 elite-level athletes who uphold the values of good sportsmanship on and off the field, and who use their achievements in sport to create positive change in other areas of life.
Each award winner receives a $10,000 unrestricted cash award, which GSD hopes they use to further their passion for making a difference. Nominations for the award can be made using a Google form. The deadline is August 1st.
Established in 2014, the Athletes in Excellence Award is transforming sport by shining a spotlight on athletes who are using their achievements in sport as a catalyst to inspire positive change.
"One goal of this award is to motivate younger generations to follow in the footsteps of these tremendous leaders in sport," said Dr. Steven Ungerleider, GSD Executive Board Member. "Kids look up to athletes, viewing them as role models. Our focus is on those athletes who have selflessly contributed to the betterment of our communities."
Previous award winner Carissa Moore won the gold medal in surfing's debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and is a five-time world champion. Outside of her surfing achievements, Moore launched the "Moore Aloha" non-profit in 2018 to empower and mentor young women through surfing.
"I look forward to being able to use surfing as a platform to empower and encourage women all over the world with my non-profit," Carissa said.
Another 2021 award winner, Stewart "Stu" Pimblett, is a leader in the disabled sports community in the United Kingdom. In addition to a remarkable career in wheelchair basketball, he founded England's first-ever wheelchair curling club.
"I very much hope this award and my endeavors will help to ensure others have the same opportunities I have enjoyed to fulfill their potential and follow their dreams as I am doing," Stu noted.
David Ulich, GSD Executive Board Member, adds, "To be nominated and selected for this award speaks volumes to the character and actions of the athlete. These athletes are in a class of their own, and we have been impressed with the achievements of each award recipient. Collectively, our Athletes in Excellence are absolutely making the world a better place."
To see a complete list of previous Athletes in Excellence award recipients, please visit https://globalsportsdevelopment.org/programs/awards/.
Individuals or organizations may nominate an athlete for the 2022 Athletes in Excellence Award. Nominators should be familiar with the nominee's athletic achievements and community service history. Any athlete over the age of 18 is eligible to receive the Athletes in Excellence Award. For more information about the award and nomination guidelines, please visit https://globalsportsdevelopment.org/programs/awards/.
About The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films
The Foundation for Global Sports Development, established in 1996, was born out of a desire to promote and protect the best parts of sport. Guided by its original mission, the foundation delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth. The foundation achieves this objective through grants, awards, educational projects, and filmmaking. In 2015, the foundation launched its media company, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that shed light on the remarkable, untold stories that celebrate the sport of life. Visit http://www.globalsportsdevelopment.org and http://www.sidewinderfilms.org to learn more.
Media Contact
Caroline Rustigian, K-Line Media Group, (949) 315-5101, cr@k-linepr.com
SOURCE The Foundation for Global Sports Development