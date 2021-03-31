NAPLES, Fla., Mar. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) is at the forefront of innovative policy solutions, and a new in-house podcast provides a look at what's next in state policy, politics, culture, and ideas as the organization works to help millions pursue the American Dream.
FGA's Dan Reynolds and Victoria Eardley will host riveting interviews with the policy experts, legislators, executives, advocates, authors, entrepreneurs, newsmakers, and politicians who are defining the foundation of America and transforming lives.
The inaugural episode, 'Get Built to Win,' features FGA's founder, president, and CEO, Tarren Bragdon, and government affairs director, Roy Lenardson. This year marks 10 years of FGA. Bragdon and Lenardson reflect on the value of work and why this unique organization, focused on "winning, not whining," is still so important in the battle against endless cycles of dependency.
"We're excited about this new outreach opportunity. We want to be sure we aren't only reaching policymakers in the statehouse, but in their cars, homes, and on the go," says Victoria Eardley, co-host and marketing director for FGA.
Find Built to Win on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) is a non–profit, multi–state think tank that specializes in health care, welfare, and work reform. To learn more, visit TheFGA.org.
