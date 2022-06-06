The free, outdoor event takes place June 11th – 12th from 10 am to 5 pm both days. The celebrated annual event features local and visiting fine artists and craft artisans in a prestigious showcase encompassing fine jewelry, exquisite works of art, and hand-crafted apparel and décor.
FREDERICK, Md., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carroll Creek Park will once more transform into an art and craft lover's paradise during the 28th Annual Frederick Festival of the Arts with Craft Marketplace. The free, outdoor event takes place June 11th – 12th from 10 am to 5 pm both days. The celebrated annual event features local and visiting fine artists and craft artisans in a prestigious showcase encompassing fine jewelry, exquisite works of art, and hand-crafted apparel and décor.
Presented by the Frederick Arts Council in partnership with Howard Alan Events (HAE), the Frederick Festival of the Arts with Craft Marketplace represents original, hand-crafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants. HAE's careful vetting process also ensures a wide array of mediums and price ranges will be offered during the event. Ample parking is available and pets on leashes are always welcome.
Residents and visitors will have the opportunity to meet each artist and to discover the inspiration and process behind each creation during the two-day event.
WHAT: 28th Annual Frederick Festival of the Arts
WHEN: Saturday, June 11th and Sunday, June 12th from 10 am to 5 pm
WHERE: Carroll Creek Linear Park, Frederick, MD
COST: Free and open to the public
WEBSITE: http://www. Frederickartscouncil.org, http://www.artsfestival.com
CONTACT: info@artfestival.com or 561-746-6615
FESTIVAL AT-A-GLANCE:
- Juried, first-class outdoor art gallery showcasing local and national artists
- Original handmade artwork
- 100+ national artists and craft artisans
- Artists hand-selected by independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants
- All artists on site for duration of festival
- Vast array of artistic media including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry,
- collage, mixed media
- Full green market and craft festival
- Ample parking available and pets on leashes welcome
About Howard Alan Events, Inc.:
Howard Alan Events, a Florida-based company, produces the nation's top juried art and craft shows. Ranked among the Top 100 Art Fairs in the Country by Sunshine Artist Magazine, the 30+ years-established company has overseen art festivals in such noted cities as Aspen, CO; Sarasota, FL; Fort Lauderdale, FL and 40 other destination markets in the nation.
About the Frederick Arts Council
The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Sky Stage, Frederick Public Art Initiative, Art in the Park, and Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit http://www.frederickartscouncil.org
For additional information on the Frederick Festival of the Arts and other Howard Alan Events art and craft shows across the country, visit http://www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.
Media Contact
Becky Kaler, Frederick Arts Council, 4436998449, gabriella@frederickartscouncil.org
SOURCE Frederick Arts Council