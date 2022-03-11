DENVER, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omni Interactions ("Omni"), the premier managed services partner providing on-demand contact center solutions, today announced its business results for the full year 2021. Omni ended the year with 203.6% revenue growth year over year as more companies are leveraging their Gig Economy business model to access talent around the country. Omni recorded more revenue in Q4 2021 than its entire year of revenue in 2020. Revenue for the full year was $45.8 million and the company projects it will continue to grow by 40% or more in 2022. Omni supports its growth profitably with positive cash flow creating a strong partner for its clients.
"Even as staffing shortages impact traditional contact centers, workers continue to seek Gig opportunities that enable them to be their own boss by choosing where and when to work" said Christopher M. Carrington, CEO and Managing Partner of Omni Interactions. "This sense of ownership drives greater worker satisfaction and better results for the clients they serve through the Omniverse marketplace." Omni's sourcing engine processes many thousands of Gig applicants every week.
"Clients and prospects alike are seeking solutions to address the On-Demand reality of our economy," said Greg Hopkins Executive Vice President and Managing Partner of Omni Interactions. "While technology provides alternative means to support the customer experience, the average American still appreciates the human connection to finding fast answers to their questions."
The Outsourced Customer Engagement Market is estimated at $75 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow 5-7% annually between now and 2024, per a Baird research report from August 2021. "Demand for the Omniverse Marketplace continues to grow rapidly as companies are looking for customer experience solutions that offer On-Demand, highly flexible teams on an outsourced basis that can rapidly launch in days, not weeks or months," said David Parkhurst, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Partner of Omni Interactions.
About Omni Interactions
Founded in 2016, Omni Interactions ("Omni") is the fastest-growing managed services provider of outsourced customer experience solutions leveraging the Gig Economy. Omni's unique business model focuses on working and learning remotely, on-demand scalability and a 100% cloud-based technology platform to revolutionize the handling of omnichannel customer contacts and achieve higher quality outcomes at lower costs.
Omni is reimagining the virtual work from home business model by utilizing the burgeoning Gig Economy and shifting workforce engagement practices. By connecting communities of Gig workers with the nation's leading brands, Omni delivers consistent, reliable customer experience solutions. Omni reunites the former leadership team of Alpine Access, the leader in cloud-based virtual customer experience solutions. For more information visit http://www.OmniInteractions.com.
