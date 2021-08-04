NEW YORK, August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The*gameHERs, an online platform that supports and empowers women gamers, today announced the return of its second-annual awards series, aimed to honor and celebrate women in the gaming industry. The*gameHER Awards is a virtual extravaganza culminating in a finale awards ceremony this November, which will be live-streamed on the*gameHERs Twitch channel.
Beginning Friday, August 6, nominations will be open for 36 individual awards ranging from six robust categories such as esports, game development, content creation, charity, marketing and rising stars at the collegiate level. Following the nomination period, voting will be open to the public beginning September 5th throughout September 25th.
"We are thrilled to launch year two of our award series to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of all women across gaming," said Heather Ouida, Co-Founder of the*gameHERs. "This year, we are collaborating with influential women and forward thinking sponsors to continue driving interest and create an inclusive community for gamers alike. As our platform continues to grow, our goal is to amplify the voices of women by providing a safe space to be themselves. We are working to educate and connect women through our impactful events such as the awards and much more."
The inaugural gameHERs Awards launched in November 2020, gaining over 600 nominations, 70,000 votes nationwide and over 10.6 Million gamers reached from the live-stream on Twitch. Since then, the*gameHERs platform has grown it's capabilities, reaching larger audiences by hosting professional development boot camps, charity gaming streams, collegiate esports tournaments/chapters and other live and virtual events.
The 2021 gameHERs Awards is supported by gaming and tech giants in the industry including Logitech, PrizePicks, V1SIONARIES and iFOLIO, whom have become active resources for the startup platform. PrizePicks will be sponsoring the individual award for Esports Top Team of the Year while V1SIONARIES will be sponsoring the Esports Top Player of the Year.
"As an active member of the esports industry, PrizePicks is proud to support the*gameHERs Awards. The*gameHERs Awards is a pinnacle event of the gaming community recognizing world-class professional excellence," said Adam Boothe, Director of Strategic Initiatives for PrizePicks. "We are honored to be presenting the award for Esports Team of the Year, and are very excited to see all the nominees put forth from the community."
"We're thrilled to introduce the first-ever Version1 V1SIONARIES Top Player Award as part of The*gameHers Awards Series," says Annie Scott Riley, Vice President of marketing and creative at Version1. "Women gamers often don't get the recognition that men do, and recognition translates directly into money. It's tournament invitations, sponsorships, organization deals — all of it. Fewer women gamers are able to make a living gaming, and that means fewer role models for the next generation and less female representation in the industry overall. Spotlighting women gamers and content creators is key to building an industry that welcomes and celebrates gamers of all genders. We're grateful for the opportunity to provide this recognition."
"Great digital experiences move missions forward. iFOLIO is honored to support the gameHERS at the Second Annual gameHERS Awards with digital engagement and storytelling," said Jean-Marie Richardson, Founder of iFOLIO. "We're excited to build a community between women in gaming and women in tech to promote innovative inclusivity."
The award categories are as follows:
Esports
- PrizePicks Top Team of the Year
- Version1 V1SIONARIES Top Player of the Year
- Most Inclusive Organization
- Best on Camera Talent
- Best Esports Creative
- Best Team Brand Ambassador
Game Development
- Most Inclusive Studio of the Year
- Standout Indie Development
- Standout Triple A Development
- Most Inclusive Game of the Year
- Narrative Designer of the Year
- Sound Designer of the Year
- Artist of the Year
- Game Designer of the Year
Content Creation
- Top Facebook Content Creator of the Year
- Top Youtuber of the Year
- Top Twitch Streamer of the Year
- Top Stream Team of the Year
- Top Journalist of the Year
- Top Creative Streamer of the Year
- Top D&D Campaign of the Year
Charity
- Top Charity Streamer of the Year
- Most Charitable Gaming Organization
- Best Charitable Drive
- Charity of the Year
- Advocate of the Year
Marketing
- Best Community Manager – Triple A
- Best Community Manager – Indie
- Top Community Activation
- Best Social Media of the Year
Rising Stars – Collegiate
- Rising Star – Streamer
- Rising Star – Collegiate Organization
- Rising Star – Up & Coming Pro Player
- Rising Star – Aspiring Leader
- Rising Star – Top Educator
- Rising Star – Best Intern
- Rising Star– Best Gaming Community
For more information about the*gameHERs and to submit nominations for the*gameHERs Awards, please visit: https://thegamehers.com/about-2.
About the*gameHERs
The*gameHERs is one of the first and largest media platforms, social networking communities, and lifestyle brands for women who game and work in the gaming industry. With its women-led social networking and game matchmaking web and mobile app, coupled with their community generated content, the*gameHERs aim to provide a safe and easy way to connect, socialize and game with other women.
Of the 2.7 billion gamers worldwide, 46% of them are women, with the majority of them experiencing hate and toxicity while gaming. The*gameHERs provide a sexist-free space for all kinds of gamers – from the casual players to the hardcore gamers to the techies, the streamers, the designers, the cosplayers, the developers, and programmers. The gameHERs also host the*gameHERs Awards, professional development boot camps, charity gaming streams, collegiate esports tournaments/chapters and other live and virtual events.
