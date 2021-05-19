NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The*gameHERs, a women-led interactive platform for gaming, today announced their first ever collegiate division available for colleges and universities nationwide. The*gameHERs Collegiate Division will provide a safe, inclusive online community for women, non-binary and femme-identifying students who game and/or have a desire to work in the gaming industry. Students will have to ability to connect and interact with other like-minded humans across the country that share the same passions. The platform will also provide a variety of resources and tools for students that are interested in implementing a gaming community on university campuses.
The multi-faceted program is being developed with the help of a variety of strategic partners including tech giant, Lenovo Esports, the fastest growing e-cruitment platform, Stay Plugged In (SPIN), gaming and esport scholarship platform, eFuse, and Evil Geniuses' Genius League.
"At Lenovo, we believe society should be inclusive and welcoming to all, including in esports," said Jeff Palumbo, Global Esports Solutions Manager at Lenovo. "Together with the*gameHERS, we're providing more opportunities to women, femme-identifying and non-binary gamers to do more of what they love doing in a supportive environment."
"One of the driving forces at SPIN is our commitment to preparing our players for collegiate programs, and to help them find the institutions that best suit their needs," said Taylor Gach, SPIN Director of Strategic Partnerships. "Working with innovative partners like the*gameHERs opens a direct line of communication to female student-athletes interested in competing in esports and developing skills for future careers in the gaming industry. Our goal is to ensure that women are invited into a community that provides support and resources towards their educational aspirations."
"Our Genius League collegiate program learnings showed us that diversity has never been more important to the future of esports at the college level, and we're proud to share those learnings with the*gameHERs as they build out their program," said Jessica Hammond, Chief Culture Officer at Evil Geniuses. "Together, we look forward to providing college students from all walks of life with even more opportunities in esports and gaming, working towards a more diverse future for our industry."
The initiative is also being developed with support and involvement from multiple colleges and universities. The program will give college students exclusive access to online resources such as collegiate tournaments and leagues, gaming and esports career mentorship, a dedicated channel on the*gameHERs Discord server and a library of resources. Live on-campus events will include speaker panels, career fairs, tournaments and more. Chicago's DePaul University, has already signed up to participate.
"DePaul University is excited for the opportunity to partner with the*gameHERs as we continue to grow and develop our esports program," said Courtney James, Student Involvement Director at DePaul University. "The*gameHERs mission to amplify and center the voices of women, femme-identifying gamers, and non-binary gamers mirrors the goals of DePaul's esports program so we are excited to collaborate as we both work to create a more inclusive community for all gamers."
The goals of the program are to identify scholarship needs, open up a pathway to careers in esports and gaming, as well as help become an avenue for esports competitors, streamers and talent to be discovered by the larger esports and gaming ecosystem.
"We are thrilled to expand the*gameHERs mission into the collegiate space by creating an intentional division on campuses throughout the U.S," said Rebecca Dixon, Co-Founder & CMO of the*gameHERs. "Since our inception in March 2020, we've been working hard to appeal to college students so this is a huge milestone in our business."
Additionally, the*gameHERs and eFuse are joining to provide an even stronger platform for collegiate women. This partnership will bring events, specialized content, and professional opportunities to collegiate women across the country. For more information or to sign up for the*gameHERs Collegiate Division, please visit https://thegamehers.com/collegiate or contact collegiate@thegamehers.com.
About the*gameHERs
The*gameHERs is a media platform that connects, supports and empowers women who game and women who work in the gaming industry. The*gameHERs is a women-led community dedicated to providing a sexist-free space for the casual players, the hardcore gamers, the techies, the streamers, the designers, the cosplayers, the developers, and programmers. With a mission to amplify and center the voices of women, the media platform aims to advance the role, voice, image, and power of all the*gameHERs in the gaming world. The*gameHERs community welcomes all humans who support this mission.
###
Media Contact
The *gameHERs, 5W Public Relations, +1 (332) 233-9595, thegamehers@5wpr.com
SOURCE *gameHERs