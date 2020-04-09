LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgian, a LA-based musical collective, has released the music video for their first single exclusively on IGTV. The video for "Chasing Tomorrow" can be easily accessed on the group's Instagram Page. The Georgian consists of singer and composer BeMajore, rapper and writer N E Means, multi-genre producers, instrumentalists, interpretive dancers, and even BeMajore's mother- a professional Opera singer who serves as The Georgian's vocal coach.
The Luxe Lion Media produced music video features core members BeMajore and N E Means singing and rapping their uplifting lyrics over rhythmic piano chords and brass instrumentation. The video was shot in early February of 2020. Scenes include footage of the group creating the song in a Los Angeles studio, performance shots on a balcony overlooking the Pacific Ocean and, most memorably, a group of friends gathering around an incandescent beach bonfire. "I wanted the vibe of the video to be reminiscent of my Senior Beach Week, says FM radio aired rapper N E Means, who conceptualized and directed the video himself. "It's always the more simple times that we wish we could relive the most."
"Days like this that we live for, times like this that we pray for," sings BeMajore during the chorus of the song. "Now especially, it's imperative to emphasize the better days we've experienced. We aim to elevate the hopes of our listeners,' states BeMajore. As reflected in the comments posted from viewers on the Chasing Tomorrow IGTV video, The Georgian's mission is succeeding. N E Means encourages listeners to "unblock their chakras and open up" through his unique, hard hitting flow.
The Georgian is giving Instagram users an exclusive opportunity to watch the video first. "We love the idea that users can watch our video without having to interrupt their social media experience by exiting to another platform," says BeMajore. The music group hopes to secure a major label record deal for international distribution of the "Chasing Tomorrow" single and music video on all platforms. "Until then, you can catch us on the gram!" confirms N E means. Please call or email The Georgian's Media Contact for all distribution opportunities.
