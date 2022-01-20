CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Get Podcast, which is hyper-focused on exploring how to find and keep the strongest marketing leaders in B2B SaaS, is launching its fourth season with the theme "Solving for the Scale Journey."
Topics covered in this season, through conversations with a diverse group of CMOs and those instrumental in hiring them, include:
- How investors evaluate CMOs for scale-up roles
- How to become a CMO who thinks like a CFO
- How to hire ahead of the curve for hypergrowth
- How to make smart scale-up decisions around leading, hiring, prioritizing, budgeting, and aligning
- How CMO candidates can use their conversations with the CEO and the Board to see if a CMO opportunity is worth saying yes to
Guests and their episode titles include:
- Bryan West, Head of Talent, Resurgens Technology Partners: "Behind the Scenes: When CEOs and PE Talent Partners Recruit CMOs"
- Jay Gaines, Head of Marketing, AgentSync: "How The Best CMOs Seize Control of Strategic Planning"
- Kristin Hambelton, CMO, MineralTree, Inc: "Budget like a Boss: A Smart CMO's Guide to Budgeting for a Scale Journey"
- Guy Weismantel, EVP of Marketing, Ncontracts: "A SaaS CMO's Formula for Successful Scaling"
- Justin Steinman, CMO, Definitive Healthcare: "How To Transform Marketing WITH Your Company, Not TO Your Company"
- Cynthia Gumbert, CMO, SmartBear: "How To Inject Discomfort Into Your Scale Journey"
- Khalid El Khatib, Head of Marketing & Communications, Stack Overflow: "How To Sidestep A CEO's 'Dollar In, Dollar Out' Marketing Mentality"
- Sydney Sloan, CMO, Salesloft: "How To Be A Chief Market Officer, Beyond A Chief Marketing Officer"
The Get is critical listening for:
- CEOs of B2B SaaS companies who need to hire or coach their CMO
- VC and PE investors in the B2B SaaS space who are involved in go-to-market initiatives
- Current CMOs of B2B SaaS companies
- Aspiring CMOs
"Today's market for hiring CMOs is the frothiest I have seen in my 11 years of doing executive search for chief marketers," says Erica Seidel, host of The Get. "Many B2B SaaS companies are taking on new investors, setting ambitious scale-up goals, and looking for CMOs who can predictably grow revenue and profitability. The Get shines the spotlight on what success looks like in hiring and scaling in the B2B SaaS marketing world."
The podcast launches on January 20, 2022. There are ten episodes developed, with new episodes released each Thursday. Access the first episode here.
To subscribe and to see episodes from previous seasons, go to: thegetpodcast.com
The Get is hosted by Erica Seidel, who runs executive search practice The Connective Good, focusing exclusively on hiring the 'make money' CMOs rather than the 'make it pretty' ones.
Media Contact
Erica Seidel, The Connective Good, 1 6179576340, erica@theconnectivegood.com
SOURCE The Connective Good