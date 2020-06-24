NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Arcade Gaming Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the arcade gaming market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.56 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on the arcade gaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high scope for monetization and limited piracy concerns.
The arcade gaming market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscape.

The arcade gaming market is segmented as below:

By End-user
• Gaming hubs
• Semi-commercial
• Residential

By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
North America
Europe
South America
• MEA

This study identifies the increasing physical activity on arcade gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the arcade gaming market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our arcade gaming market covers the following areas:
• Arcade gaming market sizing
• Arcade gaming market forecast
• Arcade gaming market industry analysis

