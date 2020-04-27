WASHINGTON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Global Good Fund and Motley Fool Ventures released a crisis training webinar series designed for entrepreneurs, founders and small business leaders so that their businesses are more resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic. The series was first designed for leaders supported by The Global Good Fund and Motley Fool Ventures, but are now free and available to the public at www.globalgoodfund.org/covid19/webinars/. The sessions are led by business leaders and experts, and focus on the framework for financial health, human resources, managing work and family, balancing wellness and health, leading a virtual team during a crisis, and crisis communications.
"Entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of our economy, and we must do everything we can to ensure that their businesses survive and thrive," said Carrie Rich, CEO and Co-Founder of The Global Good Fund. "The need for social entrepreneurs couldn't be greater. So many of the world's problems and inequities have been exposed and exacerbated by the pandemic, and business leaders must be part of the solution. This webinar series will help make sure these leaders have the knowledge they need to get through this crisis, and have an impact."
"This crisis presents a massive challenge to founders, especially those in the early stages of their entrepreneurial journey. Motley Fool Ventures is devoted to finding ways to help them persevere. The goal for our collaboration with Global Good Fund is to create vital and timely webinars that deliver highly actionable advice to founders," said Ollen Douglass, managing director of Motley Fool Ventures.
The Global Good Fund identifies high-potential innovators and provides coaching and financial capital to accelerate their social impact. This 12-month leadership program develops entrepreneurs by pairing each of them with an executive coach and a c-suite business mentor, while providing leadership assessment resources, a network of peers, sector expertise, and targeted financial capital. Since the organization's founding in 2012, they have supported 130 fellows across 35 countries whose work has impacted 8.5 million lives globally.
The Global Good Fund is supporting their network of entrepreneurs through the pandemic by offering unrestricted grants, offering additional mentoring and coaching, and raising additional funds for grants.
During this tumultuous time, the Motley Fool Ventures team is sharing perspectives gained from previous financial downturns to assist its portfolio companies. In conversations with portfolio leadership, members of the team provide extensive scenario planning guidance, analysis of the Paycheck Protection Program and other loan programs, and best practices for negotiating mutually beneficial outcomes with service providers (such as suppliers and landlords).
To view the webinars, visit: www.globalgoodfund.org/covid19/webinars/.
The Global Good Fund (GGF) is a nonprofit social enterprise built by social entrepreneurs for social entrepreneurs. The Global Good Fund serves to identify leaders who stand to achieve greater social impact. We believe growing leaders is the most effective strategy for solving complex social problems & achieving global good. GGF is based in M.d. Visit TheGlobalGoodFund.com for more information.
The Motley Fool Ventures brings The Motley Fool's investing principles and member community to venture capital. Launched in 2018, Motley Fool Ventures invests in early-stage companies that leverage technology to create a clear competitive advantage in their industry. Its dedicated team, investor community, and robust network aim to provide value to entrepreneurs beyond just capital. To learn more about Motley Fool Ventures, please visit foolventures.com.
