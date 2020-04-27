NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the remotes market and it is poised to grow by 57.38 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on remotes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the sales of smart TVs and availability of multifunctional gaming consoles. In addition, the increase in the sales of smart TVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The remotes market analysis includes application segments and geographic landscapes
The remotes market is segmented as below:
By Application
• TVs
• Set-top boxes
• Gaming consoles
By Geographic Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
This study identifies the rising penetration of DTH connections as one of the prime reasons driving the remotes market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our remotes market covers the following areas:
• Remotes market sizing
• Remotes market forecast
• Remotes market industry analysis
