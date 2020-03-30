NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Vinyl Records Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global vinyl records market and it is poised to grow by USD 337.21 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global vinyl records market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by culture, classic, and contemporary feel of vinyl records. In addition, promotional activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the global vinyl records market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global vinyl records market is segmented as below:
Product:
• LP/EP Vinyl Records
• Single Vinyl Records
Distribution Channel:
• Independent Stores
• Online Retail Channels
• Supermarkets/Department Stores
Geographic Segmentation:
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
Key Trends for global vinyl records market growth
This study identifies promotional activities as the prime reasons driving the global vinyl records market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global vinyl records market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global vinyl records market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as GZ Media AS, Implant Media Pty Ltd., MPO Group, optimal media GmbH, PrimeDisc International Ltd., R.A.N.D MUZIK, Rainbo Records, Record Industry, Schallplattenfabrik Pallas GmbH and United Record Pressing .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
