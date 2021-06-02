BOSTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- No topic is off-limits on GuyChecker. Love and dating are at the center of the conversation, but Astra doesn't shy away from discussing the more complicated aspects of love, like sex, heartbreak, cheating, and more.
"I am truly excited to be part of the GuyChecker project. Not only do I get to help bring awareness to all aspects of dating with the help of many experts, but just like you, I am also learning how to navigate this crazy dating world that we live in," says Astra. "I'm looking forward to connecting with everyone on their journey, hearing about and sharing some of our insane stories, and ultimately guiding us to achieving our happily ever after!"
In the first episode, Astra chats with podcaster and sex educator Rae Szereszewski and writer Maya Adivi all about effboys, although the conversation spans many other topics including latex, sex positivity, and more.
Astra has over 2 decades of experience working in radio. She's an on air personality at 103.5 KTU in New York City and hosts her own show, "Astra's World" on Pitbull's Globalization on SiriusXM. She's also the co-host of the "Tales Over Cocktails" podcast.
The GuyChecker Podcast is produced by GuyChecker.com, a platform for smart and honest dating advice via fun blog posts, long-form guides, and now, this brand new podcast. The GuyChecker Podcast will be available on iTunes, Spotify, and all other podcasting platforms.
