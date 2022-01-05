DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new year brings endless discovery, wonder and tradition – both time-honored and new – to The Henry Ford. Blockbuster traveling exhibits, a permanent exhibition, new experiences and familiar favorites will have something for everyone to enjoy both inside Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and outside in Greenfield Village in 2022.
Two new limited-engagement exhibitions make their way to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in 2022, starting February 19 through May 8, 2022 with the launch of Apollo When We Went to the Moon. Featuring 100 objects and artifacts from the archives of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, visitors can explore how the space race inspired generations of Americans to reach for the stars. Following Apollo, visitors can experience the magic of Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume from June 25, 2022 through January 1, 2023. With more than 70 beloved costumes, Heroes & Villains immerses visitors in the world of Disney, illustrating how our understanding of its iconic characters is shaped through the artistry and creativity of its costumes. Admission to both exhibitions is free with membership or ticket purchase to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.
The new year brings a new permanent exhibition to the museum, highlighting one of the most comprehensive collections of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments ever assembled. Constructed in a brand-new museum gallery space, the exhibit is projected to open for the 2022 holiday season. The Henry Ford acquired the 6,600-piece collection in 2019.
Opening April 15 for members and April 16 for the public, Greenfield Village kicks off the 2022 season with the grand opening of the historic Detroit Central Market. First opened in 1861 in Detroit, the building was saved from demolition and acquired in 2003. Under construction since 2019, the Market marks the first permanent building addition to Greenfield Village since the Detroit, Toledo & Milwaukee Roundhouse in 2000.
Kicking off a year of unique signature programming is the return of Day Out With Thomas™. After a two-year absence, Thomas the Train returns to the village for a fun-filled springtime adventure May 13-15 and 20-22. More information including on-sale dates to come.
Also making its return in 2022, are The Henry Ford Summer Camps, running June 27 through August 12 for students in grades 2-5. Fast-paced artifact hunts, hands-on experiments, exclusive experiences and more will transport young learners through stories of American innovation. Capacities are limited, for more information visit https://inhub.thehenryford.org.
Information regarding tickets for the upcoming exhibits and experiences will be announced soon. For updates on hours, tickets and safety guidelines, visit thf.org or follow The Henry Ford on social media @thehenryford.
