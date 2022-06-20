The Henry Ford is partnering with ITC Holdings Corp., the largest independent transmission company in the United States, to educate and inspire its community of learners and the next generation of inventors about how electricity enables innovation.
DEARBORN, Mich., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Henry Ford is partnering with ITC Holdings Corp., the largest independent transmission company in the United States, to educate and inspire its community of learners and the next generation of inventors about how electricity enables innovation.
"The Henry Ford was founded to inspire the next generation of innovators, inventors and entrepreneurs," said Patricia Mooradian, president and CEO of The Henry Ford. "ITC is known for its commitment to innovation to creatively problem-solve and create a better future. We are looking forward to taking to the next level our shared goal of inspiring a culture of innovation by working together to create hands-on, accessible learning experiences to educate, influence and inspire tomorrow's leaders."
"It is important to understand how electricity has enabled innovation over time, and to understand the critical role it will play in shaping our future as society moves to electrification and decarbonization." said Linda Apsey, president and CEO of ITC. "The energy landscape is changing. As a nation, we are transitioning to renewable resources and moving toward electric cars and smart homes. Now is the perfect time to inspire innovation in this area. Through this partnership, we want to empower The Henry Ford's community of learners, as well as our current and future employees, to foster innovation and become agents of change in this very important time in American history."
ITC has pledged $1.25 million to support the The Henry Ford over the five-year partnership. ITC will join The Henry Ford to inspire and educate learners of all ages from across the globe as the company will align with the institution's Invention Convention Worldwide programs and initiatives. In addition, ITC will be seamlessly integrated into the institution's programming and content both on-site and online including features on the institution's Emmy Award-winning television series, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation.
For more information about the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, visit https://www.thehenryford.org/.
About The Henry Ford
Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org, its national television series The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford inspires individuals to unlock their potential and help shape a better future.
About ITC Holdings Corp.
ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, and in development in Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit http://www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit http://www.fortisinc.com.
