Gift will create the Mort Harris Health and Wellness Center located in Lovett Hall
DEARBORN, Mich., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Henry Ford announced today that it has received a $3 million gift from the Mort & Brigitte Harris Foundation.
"We are so honored and humbled by the Harris Foundation's generosity," said Patricia Mooradian, President and CEO of The Henry Ford. "This gift will help provide the resources needed to create a long-awaited gymnasium and fitness center for our Henry Ford Academy students. The late Mort Harris was a wonderful friend and longtime supporter of The Henry Ford and during his lifetime, he made a great impact on businesses and institutions across southeast Michigan. He was a change agent in every sense and believed so deeply in the power of community and education."
Harris, a native Detroiter, was a World War II veteran who enlisted in the United States Army Air Force. He became an officer and a highly-decorated pilot, accomplishing 33 successful missions flying a B-17 "Flying Fortress." He received three U.S. Distinguished Flying Crosses, six air medals, one presidential citation, the Polish Medal of Honor, and the French Legion of Honor medal, all recognizing rare heroism and outstanding leadership.
Harris went on to become a successful entrepreneur and businessman. Among the many companies he helped to create was the auto supply giant American Axle and Manufacturing.
In addition to the Mort Harris Health and Wellness Center, The Henry Ford will also recognize Mort Harris and the Foundation's generosity by naming the central gallery space within the Heroes of the Sky exhibition—The Mort Harris Aviation Gallery.
