DEARBORN, Mich., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Henry Ford will host creative visionary, cultural architect and social activist Eunique Jones Gibson, on March 4 at 5:30 pm as part of the institution's virtual THF Conversations Series. The discussion will focus social transformation in education and student empowerment.
Eunique Jones Gibson develops award-winning campaigns and products that ignite conversation, introspection, and social change. In 2013, after a successful career in online advertising, Gibson created the photo awareness campaign Because of Them, We Can® during Black History Month, launching her into the role of social activist. The 28-day photo campaign used photos of children appearing as iconic Black history figures of the past and present. Inspired by her sons, Chase and Amari, it was a way to teach and refresh Black history while connecting the dots between the past, present and future. Today, Because of Them We Can® has evolved into a multimedia movement that reaches millions of people monthly with content that amplifies positive Black news.
Recently, she launched her latest product #CultureTags ™, a spirited game for people who love hashtags and culture available in Target stores nationwide. She created the game as another way to celebrate culture, community, and our shared experiences.
Gibson's mission to celebrate culture and community extends beyond the internet. In 2018, she opened a physical space for like-minded individuals to build their dreams and their village called, Dream Village. The mission is to not only have an amazing space to convene but to also ensure that its efforts as a community are helping to rebuild the village that we all aspire to be a part of. A graduate of Bowie State University, she is also an ADCOLOR Rockstar, a Root100 honoree and a White House Champion of Change under the Obama Administration.
In the coming months, The Henry Ford is launching inHub — a global resource and community for activating an innovative mindset. In anticipation of inHub's launch, The Henry Ford is proud to present THF Conversations for Educators, which brings together educators and experts to discuss the latest trends and research in educational instruction. To register for THF Conversation with Eunique Jones Gibson visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3eDsFethQ6eXCCP3AUHG4Q
